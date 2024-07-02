Highlights UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira uses the catchphrase "Chama" to express excitement and encouragement, similar to "let's go," or "come on."

Pereira's catchphrase has gained popularity among fans, who chant it during his fights and events.

After defeating former champion Jamahal Hill, Pereira used Hill's own trash talk against him, responding with "You reap what you sow, chama."

Catchphrases are a well-established tradition in the world of professional wrestling and have found their way into the realm of combat sports, including MMA.

One notable figure in this trend is UFC 303 headliner and light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who has gained attention for a particularly viral catchphrase — "Chama."

The UFC's light heavyweight champion Pereira is a formidable and stoic fighter when he steps into the Octagon. From his walkout, to face-offs, and even the way in which he barely celebrates victory all show a serious demeanour. Pereira rarely breaks into a smile.

One intriguing aspect of his behaviour is the tendency to utter the word “Chama” at the beginning and end of conversations.

What Does Pereira Mean When he Says ‘Chama’?

The UFC light heavyweight champ says the word has dual meaning

The word “Chama” has an interesting dual meaning. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, from Portuguese the translation is “flame” or “inspiration”. Although, Pereira uses it as a slang term to convey excitement and encouragement. For him, “Chama” is akin to the English phrases “let’s go” and “come on”. This simple yet captivating word has become a favourite chant amongst fans, especially in the presence of “Poatan”. Evidence of this can be seen during enthusiastic chants when he was in attendance at UFC 297.

In addition, Pereira recently made a trip to Canada to support fellow fighter Sean Strickland in his fight against Dricus du Plessis. Fans were thrilled to see him at the press conference, and during a fan meet-up event they enthusiastically chanted “Chama”.

Despite his relatively short time in the UFC, Pereira has gained a significant fan following. His increased popularity has led to several combat sports athletes openly expressing admiration for “Poatan”. On the other hand, fighter Jamaal Hill appears to be less of a fan of “Chama”.

Pereira hits back at one-time rival Jamahal Hill

The Brazilian fighter has hit a hot streak in MMA of late

Pereira secured another knockout victory during UFC 300 by defeating former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event of their April pay-per-view fight.

Hill appeared to hit Pereira with a low blow moments before the finish. Referee Herb Dean appeared ready to separate the fighters but Pereira held his hand up as if to tell the referee he was fine, and he wanted to fight on. Pereira then knocked Hill out with the very next combination of strikes, before appearing to mock him with his celebration.

Following the fight, Hill took to social media to express feeling disrespected by Pereira’s actions while he was down and out. In the lead-up to the fight, though, Hill engaged in a lot of trash talk directed at Pereira which ultimately came back to haunt him. When learning of Hill’s grievances about his celebratory actions, Pereira retaliated by giving the former champion a taste of his own medicine. “You reap what you sow, chama”.

Watch below for Pereira to give his own definition of “Chama” after retaining his title at UFC 303:

His most effective Chama to date.