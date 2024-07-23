Highlights Liv Morgan's manipulative tactics backfired as Dominik Mysterio finally stood up for himself on Monday Night Raw alongside Rhea Ripley.

Dom's emotional outburst in English and Spanish shocked fans, shifting their cheers to boos inside the arena.

Rhea Ripley has seemingly gained the upper hand, winning back Dom, setting the stage for a potential show-stealing bout at SummerSlam.

As WWE edges closer to the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam, feuds and matches are continuing to brew with the love triangle between Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan taking a new, dramatic twist on Monday Night Raw.

With Green Bay, Wisconsin playing host to WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw, the WWE Universe learned that CM Punk had been cleared to return to action, with his long-awaited bout against Drew McIntyre being sanctioned, with Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins playing the role of special guest referee.

As the fans in attendance soaked up the news of a CM Punk singles match announcement, there was another interaction between Gunther and the World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest, that continued to build the highly-awaited match. However, with all these usually show-stealing moments, it was the love triangle drama that has continued to have people gripped.

WWE's Love Triangle

Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Liv Morgan are gripping WWE fans

Having pried Dominik away from an injured Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan has made it her sole motivation to take everything away from Ripley. Having now returned from a three-month injury, sustained at the hands of the WWE Women’s World Champion, the Australian-born Superstar has faced a fight to keep the only thing she hasn’t lost yet; Dominik Mysterio.

With the drama continuing to unfold, it was Liv Morgan who found herself placed within the stairwell of the arena, as her SummerSlam opponent stood in the ring alongside Dominik Mysterio. With the trio embarking in a war of words, Liv Morgan continued to use the connection that brewed between herself and “Daddy” Dom, to get under the skin of Rhea Ripley.

An incensed Ripley attempted to make a beeline for Morgan, but it was Dominik that pulled her back, something that sparked chants of “Yeet”, a reference to the ongoing situation between Ripley and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, another potential love triangle.

With Liv Morgan repeatedly banging the drum of “Dominik loves her”, the son of Rey Mysterio finally grabbed the mic and yelled: “I hate you, Liv! Are you stupid? Are you deaf?”

Dom's Spanish Message Translated

For the first time in his career, the inevitable chorus of boos turned to cheers, as Dominik started to passionately scream, chopping and changing between English and Spanish. With fans unsure of what exactly was said, Reddit has come to save the day, translating the exact words of Dom’s passionate promo: “You don’t understand what I’m saying b****?! I can’t understand what you’re thinking. Are you stupid or what? I hate you with my life.”

For the first time since Liv Morgan’s plan started, she has found herself on the back foot, with Dom finally sticking up for himself. It was a moment that caught the WWE Women’s World Champion off guard, as she started crying, eventually walking away from the promo distraught.

Ripley, finally having the upper hand, bathed in the victory of having Dominik back on her side, something that could pay dividends when SummerSlam rolls around.

A feud worthy of a spot on one of WWE’s top four PLEs, the upcoming match between WWE Women’s World Champion, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley, has the potential to steal the show.