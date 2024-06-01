Highlights Argentine beat France in a memorable World Cup final via a penalty shootout in 2022.

Prior to the game, Emiliano Martinez gave Lionel Messi some invaluable advice on Lloris' tendencies.

As a result of the shot stopper's advice, Lionel Scaloni's men scored two of their five spot kicks.

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has revealed the perfect advice that he gave none other than Lionel Messi before he stepped up to take his penalty kick against France in the 2022 World Cup final, while speaking to Ben Foster on the Fozcast.

Messi’s status among Argentinians was boosted tenfold upon them lifting the most prestigious international trophy of them all. A nail-biting encounter, which ended 3-3 at the end of regulation time, was taken to penalties – and Lionel Scaloni’s men prevailed when it mattered the most.

Related 20 Best Goalkeepers in the World [Ranked] The world's 20 greatest goalkeepers - including the likes of Alisson Becker, Ederson and Thibaut Courtois - ranked in order.

French talisman Kylian Mbappe slotted home his effort from 12 yards out to kick-start the shootout. Up stepped Messi, and he levelled proceedings with his ever-so-calm effort from the spot, slotting it past Hugo Lloris with relative ease – but would he have been if it wasn’t for Martinez’s invaluable advice?

Martinez's Advice to Lionel Messi

'Leo, just stop and go. He will move'

Close

Recently, Martinez had the chance to sit down with former Manchester United and England man Foster. Throughout their chat, they spoke in depth about the World Cup final and the influence that he had on their triumph in Qatar. Touching on the penalties, Martinez revealed that his research on Lloris, in which he told Messi, gave them the upper hand when push came to shove.

“I talk about them and how Lloris do and how well he behaves. I said ‘If you stop, you’re going to score’. Because I remember Jorginho against him in the Premier League, I think body stop against him as well, he went way too early.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe became the first person to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final since England's Geoff Hurst in 1966. They are the only two players to ever do so.

Referencing Jorginho’s penalty success against the former Tottenham Hotspur ace, Martinez told Messi, and the rest of his teammates, to stay in the middle. Going 'safe' and down the middle is, obviously, a risk – but it was one that Scaloni’s men were willing to take.

“So I said: ‘Leo, just stop and go. He will move’. He won’t stay in the middle, Lloris will never stay in the middle. When I talk to my teammates in the national team, they listen as well. I said ‘Go to the middle, go in the middle, at least one in the middle.’

And it’s safe to say that guidance from the glovesman - who is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers in Aston Villa's history - did pay off. Of the five spot kicks that Argentina scored to see them conquer the world’s fiercest nations, France in particular, two of them nestled into the back of the net by virtue of the taker going down the middle. He said:

“So we scored two goals out of five through the middle.”

Martinez Downplays Heroic Save vs Kolo Muani

'I made better saves than that'

With the World Cup final poised at 3-3, ready for one side to take the game by its horns, Martinez pulled off a world-beating save. Randal Kolo Muani found himself in a one-on-one situation, though the now 31-year-old got his midrift in the way, keeping the score level.

The Villa shot stopper was quizzed, by Foster, about that save. In typical Martinez fashion, he played it down and suggested that he had made better saves than that one, per Mundo Abiceleste.

“I didn’t think it was that good the save. I made better saves than that. I expected Otamendi to miss the ball. I was having a comfortable game. I am calm because I am already expecting him [Otamendi] to miss it. If you’re running, he’s going to lob it. That came to my head. I said I am staying.”

It may not have been his best one - but the importance of it cannot be understated. The imposing stopper remained big and thwarted the French forward’s chance of being the game-changer. Instead, it was Argentina’s man between the sticks that took that moniker.