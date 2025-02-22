Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu burst into tears during the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships after spotting a man who was later detained for exhibiting 'fixated behaviour' earlier this week. Fresh details have now emerged about the incident.

Raducanu burst onto the tennis scene in 2021, first by reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon as a wildcard in the competition before, later that year, competing in the US Open. Raducanu did not drop a single set in the entire tournament, beating Leylah Fernandez in the final at just 18 years old.

Raducanu has not since won another major title, but in the years since her triumph, she has struggled massively with injuries, particularly in 2022 and 2023. In the Billie Jean King Cup finals last November, the tennis star made her return to competitive action, losing to Slovakia as part of Great Britain in their last four match against each other. Raducanu, last year, was still one of the highest-paid female athletes on the planet despite recent injury problems.

The 22-year-old was competing in the Australian Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, beating Maria Sakkari in the latter to reach the second round, where the worrying incident occurred.

‘Fixated’ Man Taken From Raducanu Match

He has allegedly followed her to multiple events