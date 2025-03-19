England have entered a new era under the stewardship of Thomas Tuchel and are preparing for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia – and reports have now revealed what the players’ true feelings are about the 51-year-old German tactician.

Tuchel – formerly the manager of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain – replaced Sir Gareth Southgate at the turn of the year and has one objective in mind: he wants to win the 2026 World Cup, which is being hosted in north America.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tuchel’s 56% win rate in the Premier League is bettered by only eight managers with 50+ games in the competition.

Following Southgate’s departure, which occurred after losing to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, a whole host of names were considered by the FA but Tuchel’s experience and know-how, albeit at club level, came up trumps in the long debate.

Tuchel, while naming his maiden squad, has not been afraid to upset the apple cart – as evidenced by the shock inclusion of Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker, while leaving Elliot Anderson and Conor Gallagher’s omissions are confusing.

Ahead of his upcoming matches, the Krumbach-born chief – who is only the third non-Englishman to take on the role – has welcomed his players to St George’s Park and the excitement over the new era is beginning to spill over.

According to The Guardian, the England squad – including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden – are thrilled at the prospect of playing under Tuchel, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest managers in world football.

In fact, the report details that, as soon as his appointment was officially announced, there was an immediate ‘buzz’ in the WhatsApp group on the back of the ex-Borussia Dortmund custodian’s arrival.

Tuchel, by the England squad, has been understood as a ‘perfectionist’ and a ‘workaholic’ after taking the FA through his plan of lifting silverware in the foreseeable future, which consisted of a step-by-step PowerPoint presentation.

Elsewhere, in terms of the FA’s decision to appoint Tuchel, the report suggested that the governing body put him – and all the other candidates – into three pots. He was, perhaps unsurprisingly, placed into the ‘super elite’ category.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has also claimed that Tuchel, who began his managerial career at Mainz in 2008, has not only been well-received by the England players but by the English media, too, in their small number of face-to-face meetings.

I’ve been really impressed with him since he’s started the job. Tuchel has had the English media eating out of the palm of his hands in every news conference that he’s done for, and by all accounts, he’s had a similar response from the England players, such was the inspirational speech he gave.

“The players have been impressed with him, but it’s a very short-term job,” Dorsett continued. “He has an 18-month contract, and he’s already three months into that before he’s played his first game, so he’s got to hit the ground running.”

Whether he’ll be able to act on the anticipation of silverware remains to be seen, but fans will be able to watch Tuchel’s England in action for the first time on Friday as they host Sylvinho’s Albania at Wembley Stadium. Next Monday, they play host to Latvia.