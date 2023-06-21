Erling Haaland showed his loyalty to his club Manchester City in a new viral clip.

A young fan in a Manchester United shirt asked to take a picture with him, and the striker's reaction was absolutely brilliant.

He has just finished his 2022/23 season, having played in Norway’s European Qualifiers against Scotland and Cyprus.

Although his side conceded two late goals against Scotland and let victory slip through their fingers, Haaland helped his side cruise past Cyrpus.

The striker scored two second-half goals against his opponents on Tuesday night.

Haaland couldn’t be pictured next to a United fan

A fine end to the season for the 22-year-old.

His two goals in the international fixture took his tally to 56 goals for club and country this season, the most of any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

He has become one of football’s most recognisable stars since bursting onto the scene, and winning the treble with Man City this season has only enhanced his star power.

So when a few kids spotted him out and about, of course they wanted to take a photo with him.

And Haaland was happy to oblige this time, having previously made headlines for not going over to meet fans in the wake of Norway’s loss to Scotland.

However, when one young fan wearing a United shirt asked for a picture, Haaland had a brilliant reaction.

He initially posed for the photo, before covering up the United badge with his fist and smiling.

The striker even told the kid to, “get yourself a new shirt.”

Not quite Kevin De Bruyne asking if he should burn a United shirt with his name on the back, but still a sign of loyalty to United’s fierce rivals.

What next for Haaland?

Tuesday’s victory against Cyprus was vital for Norway’s Euro 2024 qualification hopes.

Three points takes them up to third in Group A, level on points with second-placed Georgia, who they play in September.

However, they remain eight points behind first-placed Scotland.

Haaland will now have a few weeks to rest and recover before reporting back for pre-season with City.

Their first game of the Premier League season is on Friday 11 August, with Pep Guardiola’s side travelling to face Burnley at Turf Moor.