Key Takeaways Bojan Krkic was once hailed as the next Lionel Messi, rising through Barcelona's La Masia with a record-breaking debut at just 17.

The pressure of fame took a toll on Bojan's mental and physical health, leading to anxiety attacks and a struggle for consistent game time.

He was just 32 when he decided to retire from the game.

Bojan Krkic is one of those many well-known wonder kids who failed to make the grade. For every Martin Odegaard, there must be at least a hundred Freddy Adus.

Bojan emerged at Barcelona as an extremely exciting prospect in the mid-2000s. As such, he was swiftly dubbed the next Lionel Messi. Pressure like that can't be good for any young footballers and it certainly did not help the unproven Spaniard.

Now aged 33, he has been retired since 2023. His time at Barca ended over in 2011, leading to a nomadic career. But what exactly happened to Bojan, and where is he today?

Bojan's Brilliant Barca Beginnings

900 La Masia goals

Of all the players tipped to be the next Messi, Bojan may well have been the one with the strongest initial claim. Like the magisterial Argentine, he came through the fabled La Masia academy and quickly earned a reputation as the next big thing to come off that particular production line.

A report from the Independent claimed that the Spanish forward scored over 900 goals in the Barcelona youth teams after signing for the club as an eight-year-old. This helped him make his debut at just 17 years and 19 days – breaking Messi's previously held record of the youngest Barca player to feature in a La Liga match. He made in Champions League debut just three days later (also breaking the club's youngest ever in that competition).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to reports, Bojan is actually a fourth cousin of former Messi. In Catalonia in 1846 Mariano Perez Miralles married Teresa Llobera Minguet. The couple had children including brothers Ramon Perez and Goncal Perez – Messi and Bojan’s great-great grandfathers.

By the end of his breakthrough season in 2007/08, he'd scored 12 goals and picked up six assists in all competitions. He was swiftly promoted to the number 11 shirt that summer. However, his sudden rise to fame had a worrying impact on his mental and physical health. Speaking to The Athletic, he explained:

“All those emotions started to take over. I felt like I was no longer in control. My body reacted with dizziness. I had 24-hour dizziness that was accentuated depending on what was happening. When I was calmer, I had more constant dizziness. I had the sensation of not being in control of what I was experiencing.

“I was particularly affected by my new identity. I was Bojan, the public figure. That impacted me in my day-to-day life, in my intimacy and in myself. I am a person who likes physical, emotional and real contact. And I saw that all that was impacting me — 100 per cent.

“They were new experiences, and I probably didn’t want them. I wanted to play football, but I didn’t want fame. I have never liked excesses and that was an excess. This made my body understand that my life was going down a path I didn’t want. I just wanted to play football.”

This severe amount of pressure on the then-17-year-old started to impact his decisions as a footballer. In February 2008 an anxiety attack – reported by the Spanish FA as gastroenteritis – forced him to pull out of a friendly vs France. It was enough to see him decided against going to Euro 2008 and he would ultimately play just once for his country.

Barcelona Exit For Roma

Wanted more game time under Pep Guardiola

At club level, Bojan continued to show great promise for Barcelona, once again scoring 10 goals the following season, and then 12 the season after, but having scored just seven in 2010/11, and struggling for as much game time as he hoped for under Pep Guardiola, he decided to call it quits.

On his exit, he told The Guardian: "It hurt: you could see that in my face [at the farewell]." But Roma was calling and so he went to Italy. In two years with the Serie A club, he scored seven times in 37 games and was also loaned out to AC Milan. This would mark the start of the nomadic remainder of his career.

After Italy, he would spend time in the Eredivisie (Ajax on loan), the Premier League (Stoke City), the Bundesliga (a loan to Mainz), La Liga (a second Barcelona spell and on loan at Alaves), MLS (Montreal Impact) and Japan’s J-League (Vissel Kobe).

In England, he managed 85 appearances for Stoke, the most of any club beyond Barcelona (the same goes for his goal tally of 16). With that in mind, it's perhaps no shock that he enjoyed his time with the club more than any other after leaving Barca. Indeed, despite the huge differences in style of play, Bojan had a great fondness for the side he joined in 2014, explaining:

“The Premier League is the best league there is. It’s the league I’ve enjoyed the most. The Stoke fans are the ones I’ve empathised with the most and the ones I’ve loved the most. We had some fantastic years, but I also experienced the hard part of football. I suffered a cruciate ligament tear. But I recovered very well and very quickly. Those were fantastic years.

“The Premier League is different, in terms of organisation, history, respect from football fans and footballers. Also the media. The fan goes to watch football. For them, it’s a religion. They don’t care who you play against, they go to the pitch to cheer on their team. They enjoy it and what you perceive as a player is the pure essence of football.”

Retirement at 32

Having moved to Japan in 2021 joining former Barcelona teammate and icon of the game Andres Iniesta at Vissel Kobe, Bojan was eventually released in January 2023. Still without a club by March, at the age of 32, he decided to call it quits. Fittingly, he opted to announce his retirement at the Camp Nou.

And, having hung up his boots, his first footballing home has since become his new place of work. Indeed, he now works as a football coordinator at his former club, monitoring the youngsters at La Masia. Before that, he spent a year and a half training for a master’s degree in sports management at the Johan Cruyff Institute in Barcelona and has quickly put his experience into action.

For example, speaking about Lamine Yamal last year after his breakthrough, Bojan explained how he wanted to make sure the talented winger doesn't ignore his studies, saying: "With Lamine Yamal, we’re talking about a kid in the fourth year of ESO [secondary school]; we’ve spoken about finishing his schooling. I don’t want to smother them at a sensitive moment but they know we’re here at their side, that they have the protection they need.

"People ask: ‘What advice would you give them?’ But it’s not advice. You have to let them live it, experience it, accompany them, help them manage it."

Of all the people in the world, Bojan may well be best placed to guide talented youngsters carefully into the fickle world of football stardom.