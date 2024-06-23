Highlights The top two teams in each group automatically qualify for the knockout rounds of Euro 2024, along with the four of the best third-placed teams.

Germany, Portugal, and Spain have secured their spot in the Euro 2024 knockout rounds.

Teams like Italy, Croatia, Albania, England, and more are fighting for a chance to progress to the round of 16.

Euro 2024’s second set of group stage fixtures concluded with Belgium finally getting off the mark with a 2-0 victory over Romania. The Red Devils' result followed a Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal notching an impressive 3-0 win over Turkey and a 1-1 draw between the Czech Republic and Georgia.

In terms of progressing through to the knockout rounds, only the top two teams in each group automatically qualify, while the four best third-placed teams also book a spot in the round of 16. For reference: should two nations finish their respective groups with the same number of points, it would be determined by looking at:

Higher number of points obtained in the matches played among the teams in question

Superior goal difference resulting from the matches played among the teams in question

Higher number of goals scored in the matches played among the teams in question

So far, three teams (Germany, Portugal and Spain) have all secured their progression to the 17th rendition of the European Championships’ knockout rounds, while Poland are the first team to be eliminated after losing to Austria 3-1 and France goalless draw with the Netherlands.

But what do the 20 other teams have to do in order to secure an ever-elusive slot in the knockout rounds? Using information from UEFA, here are the permutations for the remaining bunch of nations as we head into the third and final round of scheduled group stage fixtures of this summer's European Championships.

Group A

Scotland need emphatic victory in final game

Germany, as alluded to, have booked a spot in the competition’s knockout rounds but can guarantee their top spot finish if they avoid defeat at the hands of Switzerland - a win or draw will suffice. For their opponents, Switzerland, avoiding defeat on matchday 3 or if Scotland fail to beat Hungary will see them progress to the round of 16. On the basis that they lose and Scotland win, it will be decided by the aforementioned criteria.

A win against the host nation would see them, incredibly, top the group, while Scotland are in need of a big win in order to progress. The Tartan Army require a win for both themselves and table-topping Germany.

For Hungary, thanks to the unfavourable results thus far, they are unable to finish in the top two of Group A and will be banking on a victory against Scotland in order to boost their chances of reaching the round of 16.

Group A - Euro 2024 Position Team Games Played W D L GD (+/-) Pts 1. Germany 2 2 0 0 +6 (7/1) 6 2. Switzerland 2 1 1 0 +2 (4/2) 4 3. Scotland 2 0 1 1 -4 (2/6) 1 4. Hungary 2 0 0 2 -4 (1/5) 1

Group B

Italy, Croatia and Albania must avoid defeat at all costs

Joining Germany in the round of 16, regardless of their result on the final match day, is Luis de la Fuente’s Spain, despite risking a €30,000 fine every time Lamine Yamal plays, and they are guaranteed to progress as Group B winners with six points to their name and zero goals conceded thus far. However, whoever will be joining them will be decided on the final day.

Italy, in order to finish the group as runners-up, must avoid defeat to Croatia. Should they lose their final group stage outing and Albania defeat Spain on the same day, the Azzurri will be eliminated from Euro 2024.

Albania will be through to the round of 16 as runners-up if they are victorious against Group B winners Spain and Croatia defeat Italy - but their progression would then rely on their head-to-head record with Croatia. Winning is imperative for the minnows given that they are unable to secure passage into the knockout rounds with a loss or if they draw and Croatia win.

Similarly to Albania, Croatia find themselves in a position where winning against Italy is the only viable option, though they will also be relying on Spain beating third-placed Albania. Losing against the Italians - or if they draw and Albania avoid defeat - would result in elimination.

Group B - Euro 2024 Position Team Games Played W D L GD (+/-) Pts 1. Spain 2 2 0 0 +4 (4/0) 6 2. Italy 2 1 0 1 0 (2/2) 3 3. Albania 2 0 1 1 -1 (3/4) 1 4. Croatia 2 0 1 1 -3 (2/5) 1

Group C

England need one of two things to go their way