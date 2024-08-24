Key Takeaways The false nine role originates from the 1890s, later utilised by Hungary in the 1950s.

Responsibilities include creating gaps in the opponent's defense and linking play from deeper positions.

Players like Roberto Firmino and Lionel Messi excelled as false nines in 4-3-3 formations.

Football has seen a revolution in tactics in recent years. Pep Guardiola has had a huge impact on the Premier League since joining back in 2016, popularising inverted full-backs and strikerless formations. Like a lot of Guardiola's footballing ideas, they originate from the legendary Johan Cruyff, who he played under when he was at Barcelona in the early 1990s. One of the first times that a false nine was used in modern times was at Cruyff's Barcelona, when he deployed Michael Laudrup as a striker who dropped into deeper central areas.

Although the false nine role is a well-known phrase in the 21st century, it has its roots back in the 1890s. Here is a guide to the history of the position with examples of players who have excelled in it, including Roberto Firmino during his time at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp.

The Origins of the 'False Nine'

First used in the 1890s by Corinthians in Brazil

The first time that a false nine was deployed was back in the 1890s, when GO Smith, who was the Corinthians striker at the time, dropped deeper to link play instead of staying high and occupying the centre backs. After this, it was used occasionally by the Austrian and Hungarian national teams in the 1930s and 1950s, respectively.

The 1950s was a golden era for Hungary, as they won Olympic gold and finished runner-up at the 1954 World Cup. As well as this, they stunned England at Wembley Stadium on November 25th, 1953, beating the hosts 6-3. Harry Johnston played centre-back for the Three Lions that day and later described the difficulty of playing against Nandor Hidegkuti, who was deployed as Hungary's false nine. In his autobiography, Johnston said:

“To me, the tragedy was the utter helplessness, being unable to do anything to alter the grim outlook.’’

Cruyff used Laudrup as a false nine in his preferred 4-3-3 formation, which helped his team achieve a numerical overload in the centre of the pitch. Guardiola played as a midfielder for Cruyff and later deployed the same tactic as a coach himself with players such as Lionel Messi at Barcelona as well as a flurry of players at Manchester City.

Responsibilities of a False Nine

It has mutated to take on numerous forms

The main responsibilities of the false nine lie when their team is in possession. They move into deeper positions to provide defenders with a dilemma - step in to follow the player or leave them and let them find room in the half-space. Players who play the role are often agile and exceptionally technically gifted, allowing them to link play and create from deep. Broadly speaking, the main benefit of a false nine is to create gaps in the other team's defence. The unorthodox nature of the role affects the decision-making of not only the centre-backs but also the full-backs and defensive midfielders.

The role historically relates to a striker dropping deep to confuse the opposition defence. However, it has become less clearly defined in recent times, with wide players and midfielders also playing the role, symbolic of the flexibility of modern tactics. Jonathan Wilson of The Guardian summarised this:

"It has mutated to take on numerous forms – centre-forward dropping off, winger playing centrally, attacking midfielder pushing forward, the sort of advanced passing hub that Cesc Fàbregas represented briefly for Spain – but without a genius to operate as a roving centre-forward, around whom a team is in effect built, the false nine has become a shock tactic. It has proved very difficult to implement over any protracted period but it remains a highly effective way of unsettling an opponent."

Examples of a False Nine

Firmino and Messi have been experts in the role

The false nine is predominantly used in a 4-3-3 shape, which was where Roberto Firmino played at Liverpool under Klopp. Firmino provided the link between Liverpool's midfield three and the two wide players either side of him, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. When the Brazilian dropped deep to occupy the half space behind the opposition defence and midfield, Salah and Mane looked to get in behind, especially the space left in between the full-backs and centre-backs. Ultimately, Firmino was the primary playmaker for the two wingers, often praised for his unselfishness and critical importance to the overall function of the team.

Guardiola used Messi as a false nine in a slightly different way. Whereas Firmino often came deep to provide space for Mane and Salah to attack with direct runs, Guardiola used the Argentinian to create central overloads and control. Messi dropped into midfield to turn the formation from 4-3-3 to 4-2-4. This gave them numerical superiority in the centre of the pitch, along with Sergio Busquets, Andreas Iniesta and Xavi. In this system, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner could dribble at the opposition defence but was also provided the space to play incisive through balls to the two wingers making inside runs.

During his time at City, Guardiola has used Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan as false nines. When Erling Haaland arrived at the club in 2022, there were questions that this would limit City's control, as the Norwegian was much more of a traditional striker that occupied the centre-backs. During the 2023/24 season, Paul Merson told Sky Sports:

"Haaland is an incredible goal scorer, but he doesn't make Man City a better football team. "When City were destroying teams, they were playing with a false nine. "The false nine was dropping into midfield and they dominated that area of the field. It also created so much space for other players at the top end of the pitch.

