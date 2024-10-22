After just over a year on the sidelines with an injury, Neymar finally returned to action on Monday as Al Hilal beat Al Ain 5-4 in the AFC Champions League. The Brazilian shocked the world when he moved to the Saudi Pro League last summer, bringing an end to his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

He wasn't the first star to move to Saudi Arabia, but was certainly one of the biggest to do so. The former Barcelona man hadn't had the best couple of years in France - and became one of the most injury prone players in the world - but he was still considered one of the best players in the sport and it seemed inevitable that he would torch defences with Al Hilal.

Unfortunately, after just five games with his brand-new club, Neymar tore his ACL and spent the last year recovering. Now, he's back on the pitch and his first match back has got fans talking online.

Neymar vs Al Ain

The forward had a short cameo

Fans who have been waiting eagerly to see Neymar back on the football pitch got their wish during Al Hilal's AFC Champions League clash with Al Ain. After such a long period out with injury, the club decided to ease him back into things and he came off the bench to play just 13 minutes in the game.

That was more than enough time to leave a lasting impression, though, and a video of his highlights has since surfaced on social media. After his introduction, with the score at 5-3, Al Hilal were reduced to 10 men with Ali Albulayhi sent off for deliberate handball. Their backs were against the wall and Al Ain bagged a fourth shortly after, leading to an intense conclusion.

Despite the situation, Neymar reminded everyone just how skillful he is and his showboating was on full display as he nutmegged one of his opponents. His input outside of that was limited, with the Brazilian getting just 13 touches of the ball and registering just one shot that was tipped around the post by the goalkeeper. Still, it was enough for fans to form an opinion and many jumped on social media to share it.

What Fans are Saying About Neymar

They're excited he's back

Neymar is one of the best Brazilian footballers of all-time and, as such, he has plenty of fans eager to see him succeed on the football pitch. Many of them flocked to social media after his return to the game and celebrated his return. One fan in particular shared footage of the forward nutmegging an opponent and said: "Neymar Jr is back."

He wasn't the only one happy with what he saw from the former Barcelona superstar. One fan took to X (Twitter) and commented under a video of Neymar's performance. He claimed the forward had hit the ground running, saying: "The man came back very well."

Another supporter was impressed with how good the 32-year-old looked despite his lengthy time out. He posted: "UNC still got it." One more also remarked on how he hadn't lost a touch regardless of his long absence, saying: "First game from acl and he nutmeg the player he is truly back."

Al Hilal Have Dominated Without Him

They can only improve with him too

Losing a player of Neymar's talent should have been disastrous for Al Hilal, but the club is stacked with talent and they've dominated without him. Last season, they won the Saudi Pro League and this campaign, they've won every single game they've played so far. The side has scored 40 goals in 13 games and conceded just 13 times along the way.

The likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have shone for the team over the last year and with the return of Neymar now, things should only get even more dominant at Al Hilal. Considering they're already top of the table, that should be a scary notion for the rest of the Saudi Pro League.

