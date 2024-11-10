Liverpool fans have been heaping praise on Ibrahima Konate after the Frenchman put in yet another dominant performance in the Reds' 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday night. Arne Slot's men extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points with a hard-fought win against the Villans.

Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah both scored on the counter-attack as the Merseyside-based outfit capitalised on Manchester City's earlier slip-up against Brighton. While the attacking players often receive a lot of credit, supporters have been quick to point out the impact of the defensive players in the most recent triumph.

Virgil van Dijk's influence in the backline has been known for many years now, but his centre-back partner Konate is starting to get some recognition for his mammoth efforts. Often tasked with covering for Trent Alexander-Arnold when the right-back gets forward to support the attack, the 25-year-old has been almost flawless this campaign as Liverpool's defensive record has improved under the new manager.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Virgil van Dijk (6) is the only Premier League player to have kept more clean sheets than Ibrahima Konate (5) this season.

Ibrahima Konate vs Aston Villa

The defender shut down Villa's star forwards

Making four clearances, one interception and one tackle, Konate kept both of Aston Villa's deadly strikers relatively quiet at Anfield. Olle Watkins was forced out wide to try and get involved in the game before being hooked while super-sub Jhon Duran failed to have the impact he has managed on many occasions this term.

Alongside the Reds' captain, the France international was imperious and determined. Liverpool have kept more clean sheets (six) than any other Premier League side this season, having only conceded six times in 11 matches.

Ibrahima Konate vs Aston Villa Statistic Number Minutes Played 90 Clearances 4 Blocked Shots 0 Interceptions 1 Tackles 1 Ground Duels (Won) 3(3) Aerial Duels (Won) 2(2) Touches 85 Pass Accuracy 93%

A large part of that is down to the impressive displays of Konate, who hasn't looked back since replacing Jarell Quansah at half-time against Ipswich Town on the opening day of the campaign. This hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, either, as Reds supporters flocked to social media to lavish praise on the dominant defender. One boldly claimed: "He is silently having one of the best individual CB seasons in PL history."

Another noted just how intimidating the sight of Konate is to opposing players: "Konate’s stature is crazy, it’s like watching a man vs a child every time an attacker comes up against him," while another noted: "Watching Konate defend 1v1 is so delightful."

Other fans are determined to get his name into conversations about the best players in his position in the world. One supporter posed the question:

"Seriously, when do we start putting Konate in the conversations for one of the best defenders in the world? "He's athletic, defensively incredible, physical, can pass a ball, and is still only 25. I'm in awe."

Statistics courtesy of SofaScore. Correct as of 10-11-24.