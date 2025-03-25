While Jude Bellingham was shining for England against Latvia in Thomas Tuchel's second match in charge of the Three Lions, his younger brother was representing the country in the U21 team and his performance has left a lot of fans talking online. Having come through the Birmingham City ranks like his older brother, Jobe Bellingham went down a different route when leaving the midlands club as he moved to Sunderland in the north of England.

Switching St Andrews' for the Stadium of Light, he's gone on to become a key figure for the Black Cats in their quest to return to the Premier League and has played 81 times in total for the club over the last two years. The 19-year-old has scored 11 times along the way and his form in the team earned him his first England U21 appearance in late 2024. He was handed his second cap for the side recently against Portugal U21 and fans have had a lot to say about him as a video of his highlights emerged online.

Fans Are Comparing Jobe to His Brother

Their playing style is very similar

The last few years have seen Jude Bellingham skyrocket to the top of professional football. Having made a name for himself at Borussia Dortmund, he joined Real Madrid in 2023 and has become a world-class midfielder with Los Blancos. He's also excelled in the England national team, producing some heroics to help his nation get to the Euro 2024 final. Three Lions fans regularly count their blessings that Bellingham is from the country, but it seems lightning may have struck twice.

After a solid performance against Portugal U21, the younger Bellingham brother's highlights emerged online and fans were all saying the same thing. He plays just like his brother. In fact, one supporter took to X (Twitter) and commented under the video of his highlights, saying: "Plays like his brother the only difference is that Jude plays higher on the pitch," while another shared the initial sentiment and posted: "He plays just like his brother."

Another supporter agreed, commenting: "Literally Bellingham 2.0."

Some fans even think he's more impressive than Jude, with one posting: "The better Bellingham," while another said: "I think he balls better than his brother, Jude."

