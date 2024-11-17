Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall enjoyed his first 90-minute cameo for England in their 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland, but fans are split over whether he has cemented himself a spot in incoming boss Thomas Tuchel’s plans moving forward.

England, quite clearly, have needed to sort their left-back crisis for some time thanks to the perennial unavailability of Manchester United’s Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell of Chelsea – but can Slough-born Hall be that man?

The aforementioned duo, without injury, would no doubt be regular features in England’s squads but Tuchel, who will officially start as the Three Lions boss when the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Day, will most likely look past them both with one eye firmly fixed on his 2026 World Cup aspirations: reigning victorious.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hall was named as Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Year in 2023.

Throughout Lee Carsley’s interim spell in charge, all of Levi Colwill, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rico Lewis were all tried and tested, but the Birmingham-born manager’s latest experiment included using the former Chelsea man on the left.

Hall has pricked the ears of the Three Lions fanbase by proving himself at club level. He broke his international duck against Greece on 14 November but broke through into the starting line-up for the first time in Carsley’s final game in charge.

One fan believes that Hall could be the answer to England and Tuchel’s issues on the left-hand side of the back line, “Lewis Hall might well be the left back England so desperately need.”

A section of the nation are unsure whether he has the tools to become a mainstay in the England back line – most likely alongside Alexander-Arnold, Marc Guehi and John Stones – with him not considered to be a top level Premier League player. One fan said: “I must be missing something about this Lewis Hall. He’s absolutely bang average in my eyes" while another stated:

“I still don’t see it with Lewis Hall, some rave but love to know what it’s based on. He’s not bad but he’s so meh every time I see him. No chance he’s a top 6 level PL player.”

Related Jamie Carragher Predicts England's Starting 11 Under Thomas Tuchel Jamie Carragher made several bold calls when picking the England team he thinks Thomas Tuchel will start.

Emerging through Chelsea’s famed Cobham academy, there were very few question marks over the left-sided defender’s ability in west London. He played just 12 times for the senior side, despite impressing in the youth ranks.

In a leap of faith, Hall opted to leave his boyhood club in the summer of 2024 and join Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who shelled out £28 million for his sought-after services, as a means of earning more senior minutes at the tender age of 20.