Arsenal's title aspirations took a huge hit on Saturday afternoon as they were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle United at St. James' Park. A first-half strike from Alexander Isak was enough to seal all three points for the Magpies and it's put a serious dent in the Gunners' chances of usurping Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

It marks the third league game in a row that Arsenal have failed to win in the league now and offers City and Liverpool the perfect opportunity to put some distance between themselves at the top and Mikel Arteta's men in third. Considering how close they kept things last season, seeing the club drop so many points early on will be massively disappointing for fans of the north London outfit.

In fact, they've been quick to jump on social media during and after the Newcastle contest to share their thoughts on the performance and it's become pretty clear that they aren't very happy with one thing in particular and that's Arteta himself.

Arsenal Fans Are Criticising Arteta's Team Selection

They want to see more of Nwaneri and less of Trossard

Despite trailing to Newcastle from the 12th minute of the match, it wasn't until shortly after the hour mark that Arteta decided to introduce Ethan Nwaneri off the bench. This was far too late for some Arsenal fans who want to see the manager put more trust in the promising youngster and want to see him given more opportunities in the side. Taking to X (Twitter), one supporter said: "Real talk though if we were to lose with Nwaneri playing I’d be able to stomach it way better because it shows the manager actually tried to be brave but right now Arteta’s going out like a coward."

Fans were also frustrated with Arteta's decision to keep Trossard on the pitch for as long as he did considering his poor form, with one fan saying: "Trossard should never start over Nwaneri as the attacking midfielder," while another posted: "Probably our worst performance of the season. Just toothless. Arteta needs to be more proactive with subs when it’s not working, Trossard played 71 minutes when he should’ve been hooked at HT."

Another Arsenal fan couldn't quite believe Arteta decided to take Gabriel Martinelli off for Nwaneri in the 61st minute, while leaving Trossard on, saying: "He kept Trossard on and took our only speedy outlet off. We are not winning this game and full blame is on Arteta."

Arsenal Fans Are Also Unimpressed By His Transfer Business

His recruitment or lack there of has let them down

While Arteta's selection choices left Arsenal fans frustrated, it's all a result of his work in the transfer window and his recruitment also has plenty of them angry online. After pushing City to the limit last season, the manager surprisingly decided not to sign a prolific goalscorer this summer. This is something that's angered the team's supporters.

One fan posted: "Arteta has spent £600m on a team to win duels and Newcastle have bullied us today with Longstaff in midfield." Another said: "It’s a bit scary that Arteta and Edu planned to go into this season without signing an attacker and only signed a washed Sterling on deadline day after he was frozen out at Chelsea. This is not the ambition of people who want to win the title."

It's not just his lack of signing quality options that has disappointed fans, though. The players he did bring in have also left a lot to be desired and one supporter in particular had plenty to say about Mikel Merino, posting: "So at what point do you think Arsenal fans are going to accept Merino was a totally pointless signing with no major strengths apart from being tall?"

Arsenal Fans Are Also Disappointed By Arteta's Style of Play

Arsenal fans aren't just upset with the players Arteta insists on playing or the ones he did/didn't sign, but they're also extremely frustrated with the style of play that he has had the team adopt. The Gunners have been rigid offensively, navigating a more defensive style and it's left a lot to be desired for some. One supporter said: "How long does Arteta have playing this crap football if it doesn't come with trophies? If you’re going to be this boring a side it has to come with a significant trophy surely?"

Another said: "Wenger must be rolling in his grave he built 20 years of beautiful football just for Arteta to spend 700 million and his game plan is relying on set pieces."

When competing against the likes of City and Liverpool, losing points even this early in the campaign could have devastating consequences for the Gunners. It's far too soon to assume Arteta's job is under any form of danger. He did just sign a brand-new contract extension after all, but things need to change quickly.