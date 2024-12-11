It was a night to remember for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta as they picked up another three points in the Champions League with an impressive 3-0 win over Ligue 1 side Monaco, but it was a momentous occasion for one young man in particular: Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Deployed out of position in the left-back berth, he became the youngest player to start a Champions League match for the north Londoners since Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in September 2011 against Olympiakos.

Arsenal poster boy Bukayo Saka, another star who rose through the club’s academy ranks, opened the scoring on the 34-minute mark – a sequence that very much involved Islington-born Lewis-Skelly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis-Skelly made his senior debut for the club on 22 September in a 2–2 draw away at Manchester City.

Under copious amounts of pressure from the opposition, the starlet shifted away from his marker before feeding Gabriel Jesus, who then delivered an inch-perfect pass for the goalscorer. But it is much more than his involvement in the goal’s build-up that has pleased fans of an Arsenal persuasion.

Saka notched again with Kai Havertz putting the game to bed two minutes shy of the full-time whistle, but the talking point should be Lewis-Skelly. He put in a performance worthy of Arteta and Co having a discussion about his increased involvement moving forwards, chalking up 53 touches of the ball and four passes into the final third.

As alluded to, fans have taken to X (formerly of Twitter) to wax lyrical about the Hale End graduate’s ‘special’ 64-minute cameo on home soil. One said: “Myles Lewis-Skelly is and has always been a special talent. You can’t teach that. Innate ability.”

Another supporter, in awe of the 18-year-old, wrote: “Myles Lewis-Skelly that is special.” while another complimented his maturity on the ball: “Lewis Skelly looking very comfy man, great ball.”

“Lewis-Skelly is very much treating the left-back role in the same way as Zinchenko. Playing as a holding midfielder alongside Rice when Arsenal have possession. Short passes, looking for disguised balls between the lines.”

Thanks to Arteta’s resistance to use youngsters on a more regular basis, plenty of the Emirates faithful have somewhat grown frustrated with Lewis Skelly’s – and Ethan Nwaneri’s – lack of senior minutes. One fan reiterated that point by saying: "Tremendous from Myles Lewis-Skelly. This is when you wonder why Arteta didn’t trust him against Fulham.”

Another said: "Lewis-Skelly gets a standing ovation as he exits the pitch for Timber. With all the injuries, after that impressive display Lewis-Skelly will surely be in contention for left-back spot going forward."