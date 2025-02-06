Neymar 'is back' seems to be the verdict among fans after the Brazilian forward put in an eye-catching performance on his return to action since re-joining childhood club Santos during the winter transfer window. His side were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Botafogo in the Brazilian Paulista Championship (February 5).

Brazilian striker Tiquinho Soares opened the scoring for Santos from the penalty spot in the 38th minute before his fellow countryman Alexandre de Jesus fired in a 67th-minute equalizer. The visiting Copa Libertadores champions were reduced to 10 men in the second half when Wallison was sent off after receiving two yellow cards.

Neymar emotionally returned to Santos at the end of January, ending a nightmare injury-ridden spell with Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, where he made just seven appearances for Jorge Jesus' side due to fitness struggles, including an ACL injury. He celebrated his 33rd birthday by making his first appearance back in Peixe colours, and he didn't disappoint in front of a packed Urbano Caldeira stadium, who were in a jubilant mood watching Brazil's all-time top scorer take to the pitch once again.

Fans Think Neymar Looked Sharp On His Return To Action

The Brazilian made just his third appearance since recovering from ACL injury

Neymar came off the bench in the second half and produced a display that explained why his boyhood club was keen on a reunion. He completed three of seven dribble attempts, made two key passes and won eight of 15 ground duels. After fouling the two-time La Liga champion, Botafogo's Wallison was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence.

Santos failed to make the most of their one-man advantage, and the two sides settled on a 1-1 draw, but all the post-match talk was about Neymar and his re-debut, and the former Barcelona star hinted to the Brazilian media that fans could expect him only to improve further:

"I have no words to describe what I felt tonight when I stepped again on this pitch... I need minutes, games. I'm not at 100%. I didn't expect to run and dribble so much tonight. I think I'll feel better in four or five games."

Fans responded to a compilation of Neymar's highlights against Botafogo by giving a glowing assessment of the two-time Ballon d'Or runner-up, "He could still be playing in Europe," one fan insisted after watching the veteran forward on his return to action for Santos, while another supporter pointed out how he showed no signs of rust, "Out for a year and a half and still being the best technical player and dancing through the dribbles...the Ney we know."

Another fan was pleased to see the 128-cap Brazil international show doubters that he's still one of world football's most entertaining attackers, "This brother still got it. I'm glad!". One supporter thought his outing brought back memories of his Barca brilliance, "After the intro at the first match frame, I thought I was watching 2011 comps," and another seconded this by backing him to shine again. "Apart from the burst pace, he lost nothing. He is ready to COOK the world."

Neymar could make his first start since returning to Santos in their clash against Gremio Novorizontino on Sunday (February 9). He'll undoubtedly be eager to get on the scoresheet and continue to get minutes under his belt while firing Pedro Caixinha's side to Campeonato Paulista glory.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 06/02/2025.