Erling Haaland was spotted jokingly telling Inter Milan defender Francesco Acerbi to "f*** off!" shortly after Manchester City's Champions League meeting with the Italian club. The two teams kicked off their respective campaigns in football's greatest club competition against one another in a rematch of the 2023 Champions League final on Wednesday night and couldn't be separated. The match finished 0-0, with neither side managing to break down the other.

It was a frustrating evening for all involved, but none more so than Haaland. Having started the season in blistering form, City's draw with Inter marked the first time in the early portion of the campaign that the Norwegian failed to find the back of the net. He'd gotten on the scoresheet in each of his previous four games and has nine goals to his name already.

With the game being his first without scoring so far this season, Haaland was clearly not in a charitable mood and that was highlighted with his hilarious exchange shortly after the full-time whistle with Acerbi when the defender approached him about a shirt swap.

Acerbi Asked Haaland For Two of His Shirts

The City man couldn't believe his ears

After games these days, it's become customary and common to see players swapping football shirts with their opponents. It's normal to want a souvenir from the occasion and for players with a lesser reputation, getting to take home a jersey worn by one of the biggest stars in the world can be pretty cool.

Acerbi pushed his luck, though and, according to Yahoo Sports, he made the cheeky request of asking Haaland for not just one but two of his opponent's matchday Manchester City shirts. While one likely wouldn't have been an issue, the 24-year-old told the defender to 'f*** off!' after hearing the request - and it was caught on camera in a hilarious moment. Watch the footage below:

Haaland Had a Rough Night

It was an unusually quiet one for the forward

After what was considered a disappointing campaign last time out for Haaland, although it was one where he still finished as the Premier League's top scorer and bagged 38 strikes in total, he's come back with a vengeance and is scoring at a ridiculous rate early in the 2024-25 campaign. With nine goals in his first four games, he's currently outscoring every other Premier League team on his own and it looks like the race to win the English top flight's golden boot award is already wrapped up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has scored 99 goals in 104 Manchester City appearances

Wednesday night's match was a stark reminder that the Norwegian is human, though, as he struggled to make much of an impact on proceedings. Haaland finished the game having had just 14 touches on the ball, the least amount of anyone on the pitch in either team. To make matters even more frustrating, the forward is just one goal away from his 100th in a City shirt and another record.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 19/09/2024.