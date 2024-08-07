Highlights George Mills confronted Hugo Hays and called him a f***ing clown after the 5000m heats chaos at Paris Olympics.

Mills qualified for the final despite being shoved by Hays, along with Ndikumwenayo, Lobalu, and Foppen.

All four athletes involved in the collision have been granted a spot in the final, giving them a shot at an Olympic medal.

George Mills' X-rated rant at Hugo Hay has been revealed after the pair clashed following the 5000m heats on Wednesday afternoon. The men's 5000m heats erupted into chaos at the Paris 2024 Olympics, as several of the runners collided, tumbling to the ground and it all appeared to start after Frenchman Hay shoved Mills into Spain's Thierry Ndikumwenayo. Once the race wrapped up, Team GB's Mills confronted Hay and the two were seen exchanging heated words.

In an interview with the BBC shortly after the event, the son of former Premier League footballer Danny Mills was asked about the moment, but admitted he probably wouldn't be allowed to repeat what he'd said to Hay on television. Well, according to the Daily Mail, it's now been revealed what was actually said between the two.

Mills Called Hay a F***ing Clown

He accused to Frenchman of shoving him

According to expert lipreader Jeremy Freeman, Mills is right and he won't be allowed to repeat what he said to Hays after the event. The Team GB star reportedly approached his opponent immediately and called him a f***ing clown. After the Frenchman tried to defend himself and claim it wasn't him who shoved Mills and caused the collision, the Brit responded with "you f***ing did, yes you did."

Hays then said: "ah come on" as his opponent brushed his arm off of him and walked away from the situation. Speaking to the BBC, Mills explained how he thought things played out and again blamed the Frenchman for the collision.

"I think it's pretty clear. I got stepped out on as I was about to kick on the home straight and boom, the French lad took me down."

Fortunately for Mills and the other athletes sent tumbling due to the collision, they have all been granted a place in the 5000m final and there's a good reason for it.

Mills Has Been Given a Spot in the Final

He's qualified despite finishing 18th

After Mills was shoved into Ndikumwenayo, the two fell to the ground and Refugee Olympic Team athlete Dominic Lobalu and Netherlands' Mike Foppen ultimately stumbled over them and went down too. The British athlete claimed it was because of Hays and fortunately for himself and the others who were involved, the officials who were judging the race agreed.

As a result, all four have been given a spot in the final and still have a chance at taking home an Olympic medal for their troubles. The officials agreed that all four competitors were handed a disadvantage due to the collision. Hays also made it to the final and will once again face off against Mills for a shot at the gold. Hopefully, this time, there's no external drama involved.