After not playing for in excess of a full year, ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United glove-bearer Loris Karius returned to action with relegation-threatened 2.Bundesliga outfit Schalke – and the German media have made their feelings clear about the 31-year-old.

Having become infamous for that Champions League display while on the books at Anfield, the shot stopper was without a club from July 2022 onwards until the aforementioned Newcastle picked up his services for free in September of that same year.

He played just twice for the Magpies before, once again, becoming a free agent. Karius, in January, opted to become Justin Heekeren’s deputy by joining Schalke – and he had to wait until late February to accrue his maiden appearance.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Karius was playing in his first match since February 24, 2024 – Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

And, well, it seemed that Karius had dusted off the cobwebs instantly by making a string of important saves at the Veltins-Arena on Friday night, which included a double save in the last minute to deny Niko Koulis and then David Kinsombi.

Across his 90-minute display, the VfB Stuttgart academy graduate made a total of five saves – four of which (80%) were from inside the box – while he also completed three punches and a 45% (14/31) pass accuracy. You can watch his highlights below:

In the immediate aftermath of their three points on home turf, the club’s head coach Kees van Wonderen waxed lyrical about the seasoned goalkeeper. Per The Athletic, he said: “It’s always a difficult decision (to change the goalkeeper).”

But he’s been here for two months and today he showed that he can make the difference. I’m happy for Schalke, for the team and for him. Our goalkeeper made the difference today.

Close

Albeit between the sticks, renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg has labelled Karius – one of the three players who Gary Neville regrets being too harsh on – Schalke’s match winner. He wrote: “Two months after his arrival, an incredible comeback for Loris Karius.”

“A top performance in Schalke’s 1-0 win against Preussen Munster made him the match winner. Karius is now their new number one. Today was his first game in a year without any official match appearances.”

German publication BILD also had the pleasure of watching Karius’ first appearance in the flesh. They insisted that he could help them avoid the prospect of relegation thanks to the manner in which he patrols the penalty area.