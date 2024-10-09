When Michael Olise arrived at Crystal Palace in the summer of 2021, fresh off being crowned Championship Young Player of the Year with Reading, there was a sense of cautious optimism among the fans. While his potential was undeniable, a lingering moment of hesitation crept in—could he truly rise to the unforgiving demands of the Premier League? Fast forward three years, and those quiet murmurs of doubt had drifted into nigh-on oblivion.

Sixteen goals and 25 assists in 90 Premier League appearances - where he proved to be any defender's living hell - later, Bayern Munich came calling, and secured the 22-year-old star in a deal worth £50.8 million this summer. Upon his arrival in Bavaria, familiar questions resurfaced, this time about his ability to thrive in a new environment. Yet, just as he did in England, the Frenchman has responded with performances that leave words trailing behind, speaking volumes on the pitch instead.

Among those trying to piece words together that will describe just how good the mercurial winger has been since turning down the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain is the German media. Olise’s impact has been immediate and palpable, with a commendable tally of six goals and three assists across all competitions in his inaugural nine matches, and the best possible way to describe his start to life in the Bundesliga is that it's been a fanfare - a perfect media storm in awe of an untouchable talent that has settled in to his new club with ease, as he proves worthy of a wage among the highest-paid Bundesliga players.

German Media Shower Michael Olise With Praise

It only took nine games before a conclusion was reached on the prodigy

Former Bayern star Lothar Matthaus, now a well-respected pundit on German television, recently made thrilling comparisons, suggesting that Olise could be the perfect successor to the legendary Arjen Robben. He said:

"I can certainly imagine him as a key figure for Bayern over the next few years. He perceives the game even better than [Arjen] Robben did. His speed, tactical awareness, and natural flair demonstrate a touch of Robben in his play already."

Adding to the praise, Hendrik Deck, a journalist for Sport BILD, noted:

"The French international is already showing signs of justifying the hefty £51 million fee (including bonuses) that Bayern shelled out to Crystal Palace. His performances in these early games suggest he’s on a path to becoming a Bundesliga superstar."

Bayern's head coach, Vincent Kompany, has also voiced his admiration for Olise, saying: "Michael has hit the ground running. He couldn't have asked for a better start. He appears unfazed by the pressure and genuinely enjoys playing football. His talent is unmistakable, and he's proving to be a great addition to our squad."

Michael Olise's Infinite Skillset

The Frenchman has got everything

Pace, flair, dribbling, passing, dead-ball prowess, the unrelenting desire to take on his man and drive the defence back - Olise is a player that has flaunts every trait in the playbook that a manager would ever want from their wide man. And if the traditional winger was ever a dying art form, it could be soundly argued that the 22-year-old has helped its all-action renaissance almost entirely by himself.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 19 Premier League appearances in the 2023/24 season, Michael Olise contributed to 16 goals, providing 10 assists and getting himself on the scoresheet six times, which equates to an involvement just under every 80 minutes.

For those fortunate enough to have followed Olise from the early stages of his career, watching his meteoric rise has been nothing short of five-star entertainment. His journey to the top has been marked by not just dazzling performances, but a quiet, steely confidence that suggests he's only just getting started on his path to becoming one of football’s prominent flag-bearers.

Much like the plainspoken yet assertive demeanor of Erling Haaland, Olise carries himself with an air of quiet assurance, keeping his intentions and emotions close to the chest. His off-field persona mirrors his composed style of play. When asked to break down a spectacular late goal against West Ham last season, his response was as simple and understated as his attitude: “I think Wilf [Zaha] passed me the ball. Shot. Scored,” he said, leaving little room for embellishment, yet revealing his self-belief in just a few words.

Bayern Munich's Season So Far

They currently sit precariously atop the Bundesliga standings

Much like Harry Kane when he made the move to Bayern last summer, a lot of Olise's reasoning behind joining the German heavyweights would have been found in the longing for silverware. Bayern are currently top of the Bundesliga table after collecting 14 points from six matches.

However, Vincent Kompany's men are three matches without a win after drawing against Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt while also losing to Aston Villa in the Champions League this month. After failing to add a single glint to their trophy cabinet last term - having previously won 11 league titles in a row prior to the 2023/24 campaign - Olise and his teammates will be aiming to restore the club to its rightful place at the top this time around.