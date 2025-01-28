Summary Gianluigi Buffon tore into Michael Oliver after a Champions League game in 2018.

Oliver sent Buffon off for dissent after awarding a penalty to Real Madrid versus Juventus.

The Italian refused to apologise for saying that the referee had a 'heart of a bin.'

They say you have to be crazy to become a goalkeeper. So what of those who instead choose to become a referee? Being the man in the middle at the highest level of the game is no easy feat, as although the action surrounding you is what brings in the spectators, it is more often than not your decisions that will leave them talking after the final whistle.

The pressure and scrutiny on officials in the stadium is immense, whether it comes from players, managers, or supporters. In many instances, the abuse being thrown doesn't stop after the game, especially with the growth of social media. Michael Oliver knows this all too well, and police have had to investigate threats made towards the 39-year-old and his family due to disagreements surrounding some of his calls in the past.

Oliver has long been the standard-bearer of English refereeing and has featured in prominent fixtures both domestically and in European contests. Perhaps one of his most famous came in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Juventus. On that night, the referee was the centre of attention for a call that not only changed the course of the tie, but potentially the whole of the competition. It's a moment that caused great controversy, but not as much as Juve's stalwart Gianluigi Buffon's reaction did.

How Oliver Ended Buffon's Champions League Dream

Buffon was hoping to win his first ever European Cup

The game that took place on April 11, 2018 was an all-time European classic. Having lost comfortably in the first leg, which saw Cristiano Ronaldo score one of the greatest goals of his entire career, it seemed as though there was no chance for the Old Lady to sing again at the Bernabeu. Their hopes of progressing to the final four were slim, considering they were up against the defending champions.

What happened was astonishing. A Mario Mandzukic double and a goal on the hour from Blaise Matuidi restored parity on aggregate, and it seemed that the Italian giants had all the momentum against a poor Madrid side who were not at the races. With extra time looming large, the hosts mounted one last attack.

A cross-field ball found Ronaldo at the back post, who nodded down for Lucas Vazquez to tap home. Except the Spaniard incredibly tried to control the ball with his chest, allowing defenders to recover. Fortunately for him, the challenge on him by Medhi Benatia was clumsy and Oliver awarded a penalty.

Mayhem ensued for the visitors, who were left outraged by the call and surrounded the Englishman in protest. Buffon, perhaps sensing his chance for European glory was slipping away, was the most irate, and his dissent led to his dismissal. Ronaldo scored the penalty, Juventus were out, and the rest was history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gianluigi Buffon received five red cards in his career.

Buffon Unleashed Brutal Rant on Oliver Post-Match

With emotions running high after the game, Buffon spoke to the press and laid waste to Oliver's decision in one of the most brutal post-match interviews ever delivered, as per Sky Sports:

"There must be some sensitivity to understanding the importance of some moments and if you do not have this sensitivity to what's going on in the game, you're not worthy of being on the pitch. In this case, he should be in the stands with his parents, with his friends, with fries and Coca-Cola, and watch the game. You can not do something like that. "This referee doesn't have a heart. He has a rubbish bin instead of a heart. For him to give a penalty and to send me off, I think he must be a beast. He can't be human."

For his comments, Buffon was suspended for three games by UEFA, as opposed to the traditional one-game ban ordinarily handed out to players for a straight red in the Champions League. He would leave to join PSG that summer, before returning to Juventus, but was still not able to get a hold of that elusive medal.

Perhaps this is part of the reason why he didn't feel the need to apologise even a year later for his words, despite the fact he claimed to not hold any resentment towards Oliver for the situation.

"The beauty, the imponderable nature of football, means that unfortunately this young man found himself in a situation that was too complex, too garbled and too big for him to deal with," the former shotstopper stated to Le Lene. "I don't hold any rancour towards Oliver. I'm not even angry with him. It all ended there, but naturally in the heat of the moment one does feel I'm not saying penalised, I felt defrauded.

"You find a way to speak, right or wrong, that at times can seem excessive, but this is me, I am Gigi Buffon."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 28/01/2025.