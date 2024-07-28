Highlights In 2014, one player from each Premier League club was picked as their teams rising star.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Tosin Adarabioyo have gone on to have successful careers in the division.

Underachievers like Chris Willock failed to reach expectations set for them in the top flight.

A lot of things can happen in the space of a decade. Manchester United have gone through eight managers during that time period, while both Brentford and Ipswich have risen from League 1 to the Premier League in remarkable journeys.

The future is incredibly hard to predict, but back in 2014, the Guardian selected one player from all 20 of England's top flight teams as their potential stars of the future. The odds of all of them reaching their potential were astronomically low. However, while many are names that some may not have heard of, there are a couple of players who have perhaps gone above and beyond what was expected of them.

Each Premier League Teams Player to Watch in 2014 Club Player Current Club Arsenal Chris Willock Cardiff City Aston Villa Easah Suliman Sumgayit PFC Burnley Khius Metz Wythenshawe Town FC Chelsea Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Crystal Palace Corie Andrews Oxford City Everton Kieran Dowell Rangers Hull City Matty Hinchcliffe N/A Leicester City Hamza Choudhury Leicester City Liverpool Adam Phillips Barnsley Manchester City Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea Manchester United Marcus Rashford Manchester United Newcastle United Stefan Broccoli Cambridge City Queens Park Rangers Tom Matthews N/A Stoke City Oliver Shenton Leek Town FC Southampton Harley Willard KA Akureyri Sunderland Luke Molyneux Doncaster Rovers Swansea City Aaron Lewis Mansfield Town Tottenham Hotspur Cameron Carter-Vickers Celtic West Bromwich Albion Kyle Edwards Oxford United West Ham United Sam Howes Leyton Orient

Biggest Success Stories

Marcus Rashford, Tosin Adarabioyo, Dominic Solanke

If recent form is anything to go by, maybe Marcus Rashford isn't at the top of this list. However, in the grand scheme of things, the Manchester United academy graduate has gone on to have a career that most people could only dream of. Now 26-years-old, the winger has played over 400 times for his boyhood club, scoring 131 times and providing a further 66 assists. His best campaign was by far the 2022/23 season, where Rashford looked like a man possessed as he comfortably posted his most effective numbers, managing 40 goal contributions that term.

A drop-off to just 13 the following campaign is cause for concern, and has led to speculation regarding Rashford's future. However, with more than a half century of international caps and five major honours to his name, the forward is by far the standout player of this group.

Tosin Adarabioyo has also done well for himself since he was predicted big things on the other side of Manchester. He did have to move away from the Etihad, joining Fulham in 2020. His strong performances at Craven Cottage, though, saw Chelsea swoop in on a free transfer four years later, making him one of the top deals of the summer.

It has been a whirlwind time for Dominic Solanke, but his most recent term at Bournemouth helps stake his case as a success story. The striker failed to make the grade at both Chelsea and Liverpool, and struggled in the top flight with the Cherries at first. Impressive numbers in the Championship seemed to highlight what level he was at, but the England one-cap-wonder managed to hit 19 goals in the Premier League alone last time out, showing a clinical side to his game that the top flight had yet to witness.

Biggest Underachievers

Chris Willock, Adam Phillips, Stefan Broccoli

A couple of these players have gone on to have decent careers in the professional game, so calling them underachievers may be some harsh criticism. But based on what was expected of them, many would've hoped they would've hit a higher ceiling. Chris Willock is one third of the trio of Willock brothers that came through the Arsenal academy. While Joe has gone on to be a key figure at Newcastle in recent times, his older sibling currently finds himself playing for Cardiff City.

Willock decided to swap England for Portugal in 2017, moving to Benfica. He never made a senior appearance for the Portuguese giants though, and after a couple of loan spells, he returned to England permanently to join QPR. After what was the most successful stint in his career, he recently joined the Bluebirds on a free.

Adam Phillips was a highly touted youngster at Liverpool, but within three years of being named in this list, he had completed a move to Norwich. He was released by the Canaries in 2019 and joined Burnley. After several loan spells, he was not able to make it to the Clarets first team ranks and now finds himself at Barnsley.

Stefan Broccoli may have the best name of the bunch, but it certainly has not translated into a career in the top flight. The defensive midfielder was let go by Newcastle in 2017 and bounced around some lower league Italian clubs until 2021. He then returned to England where he currently plays for Cambridge City in the Isthmian League North Division.

Other Notable Names

Hamza Choudhury, Cameron Carter-Vickers

Hamza Choudhury remains one of the few players on this list to have picked up any major silverware, with the FA Cup winner enjoying a largely successful spell at Leicester City. Although the defensive midfielder hasn't always been a name in the starting XI for the foxes, he remains at the club he grew up at and has made more than a century of appearances for them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hamza Choudhury became the first ever British South Asian to play in the Premier League when he made his debut back in 2017.

Former Tottenham youth product Cameron Carter-Vickers has also gone on to have a respectable career thus far. The Southend born defender made five appearances for the Spurs first team, but spent most of his time out on loan where he featured for Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Swansea City among other teams.

In 2022, he made the permanent move to Scottish giants Celtic, where he made an immediate impact and has gone on to appear on 115 occasions and won the Scottish Premier League title in three consecutive seasons. He has also gone on to become an international footballer, opting to represent the United States in 2016. He has made 18 caps so far for the Land of the Free, and was included in their 2024 Copa America squad, playing 45 minutes in their second group game against Panama.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 28/07/2024