Summary Former Liverpool youngster Adam Lewis was once tipped for success by Steven Gerrard.

The defender made his debut for the club in 2020 but never played for them again.

Lewis is now at risk of being out of the Football League altogether.

There are no guarantees in football. Only 1% of players become professional. These are just a couple of the cliche sayings that are thrown at young players trying to break into the game, and unfortunately, the reason they are repeated so often is that it is true. Even players who look like they have all the potential in the world may just fluff their lines and fail to make the most of the talent they possess.

What doesn't help is the pressure these wonderkids can be put under. Sometimes, the excitement surrounding a player is such that the weight of the world is placed on their shoulders. Some might argue that was the case with Ravel Morrison at Manchester United, who was earmarked for great success by Sir Alex Ferguson. The equivalent for a Liverpool youngster would be receiving the same praise from someone like Steven Gerrard.

That is exactly the treatment that former Reds defender Adam Lewis received. A full-back by trade, Lewis came through the academy at Melwood and showed signs of great promise. So much so that he was pinpointed as a future star by icon Gerrard. Years on from that public endorsement, things haven't quite panned out in the way they were expected to.

Related 10 Players with the Most Wasted Potential in Premier League History [Ranked] The likes of Dele Alli and Jack Wilshere had the world at their feet but for one reason or another, these stars couldn't capitalise on their talents

Gerrard's Praise of Adam Lewis

The Liverpool legend claimed that the defender was 'the best he had seen' at his age

Before starting his professional management career at Rangers, Gerrard set about earning his stripes on the touchline by becoming a youth coach at his boyhood club, before being promoted to become the manager of the under-18s in 2017. It was during this period of his career that he first came across Lewis, who was making his way up the ranks.

It was clear that the budding young star made an immediate impression on Gerrard, who gave perhaps the highest possible praise imaginable as he told the Liverpool Echo that the defender was the best player he had ever seen at that age group, even better than he was when he broke into the first team:

"Adam’s been doing it for us all season long. I’ve been singing his praises all along. If Adam can keep his consistency up, I don’t think he’ll be around this team much longer. "I want to keep him for as long as I can but for me he’s such a threat on the left side. Going forward, I haven’t seen anyone as good as him at that age in terms of quality and what he can deliver in the final third."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lewis played 23 games in the Liverpool youth team under Gerrard, scoring four goals and managing 10 assists.

Lewis revealed in an interview with the club's website in 2017 that it was his dream to make his debut for the first team. He was able to make that dream come true in front of the Kop, playing all 90 minutes in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town in 2020. However, that would end up being his only appearance for the senior team, as he was forced to settle for football much further down the pyramid since then.

Related What Happened to Bobby Duncan, Steven Gerrard's Cousin Who Forced Liverpool Exit Duncan was highly-rated at Liverpool and on the brink of breaking into the first team, only to force an exit in dramatic circumstances.

Lewis's Career Away From Liverpool

The defender made a permanent move away in 2024

While still contracted to the Reds, Lewis went on several loan spells to gain more first-team football, including with French side Amiens, Plymouth Argyle, and Livingston. It wasn't until he joined Newport County that he really made his mark, spending two seasons at the Football League club and putting in some standout performances — even grabbing an assist against Manchester United in the FA Cup.

It seemed likely that, with a future at Liverpool almost impossible, he would stay with County on a permanent deal. However, he would instead complete a free transfer move to Morecambe, who currently find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle at the foot of League Two.

In terms of international accolades, Lewis made it as high as the England under-20 squad, making two appearances at this level, as well as numerous others in younger age brackets.

Adam Lewis' Career Ranked by Appearances Club Games Goals Assists Newport County 58 3 12 Morecambe FC* 42 1 6 Plymouth Argyle 20 1 2 Livingston FC 14 0 0 Amiens SC 9 0 0 Liverpool 1 0 0 *Accurate as of 14/03/2025.

Related What Happened to Former Liverpool Player Jordon Ibe Jordon Ibe was seen as the future at Anfield when Raheem Sterling departed the club, but the 29-year-old's career take some unfortunate turns

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 14/03/2025.