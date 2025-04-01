Summary Liverpool have been blessed with several top-class finishers in their history.

Robbie Fowler once claimed that an academy star was one of the best he'd ever seen.

The youngster's career has been a tumultuous one ever since Fowler's praise.

If there is one thing you can guarantee with any Liverpool team, it is that they are bound to have someone who knows where the back of the net is. Anfield has been graced with some truly tremendous number nines down the years, whether it be Ian Rush, Fernando Torres or Luis Suarez. Even in testing times, there is more often than not an outlet that can take the burden off the Reds in front of goal.

Among the best of those, though, is Robbie Fowler. The former England international was lauded for his ability within the 18-yard box, which saw him finish his Liverpool career with 183 goals in 369 appearances – the seventh most in the club's history. His expertise means that very few know better what makes a top-class striker, and given that he has worked as a manager and youth coach in the past, you'd expect he would be able to spot a budding finisher when he sees one.

One name who did get the green light from Fowler was former Liverpool youngster Adam Morgan, who was labelled as 'one of the best finishers' the Kop icon had ever seen. However, his career would go on to take a very different path than what Fowler's comments promised.

Fowler's Praise of Youngster Morgan

The Liverpool legend was impressed with what he had seen

Speaking to the Liverpool club website in 2012 during their pre-season tour of North America ahead of the 2012/13 season, Fowler spoke of how impressed he was with the youngster after he had managed to grab a goal during a pre-season friendly against FC Toronto.

The former Leeds United and Manchester City star waxed lyrical about the up-and-coming prospect, even going as far as to give him the praise of all praises:

"As a goalscorer I think he's fantastic. I was lucky enough to train with him at the Academy last year when I was doing some coaching. He is very left footed and his finishing is very good. He is composed in front of goal and Rushie would tell you as well, if you are composed and patient in front of goal then you will have a chance. "He never looks ruffled and that to me is a great sign regardless of what level you are playing at. He's a young lad, he's got a lot to learn about his play outside the box but that will come. As a finisher he is probably one of the best I've seen for a long, long time to be honest."

It was certainly a promising start to life in and around the senior set-up for Morgan, who would go on to make his debut that season in a Europa League qualifying clash with Hearts. While he would be a late substitute in this one, the return leg saw him handed a start at Anfield, lining up alongside Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Jamie Carragher and Suarez.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Morgan made five appearances for the England Under 19s while on the books with Liverpool.

He would also start in a defeat to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala later in the tournament, coming up against the likes of Samuel Eto'o and Yuri Zhirkov. However, he would fail to make any more appearances for the club and by January 2014, he would leave to join Yeovil Town on a permanent deal, having already signed for the club on loan a couple of months prior.