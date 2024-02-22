Highlights Arsenal's historic collapse against Newcastle in 2011 will forever be known as a Premier League classic.

The Gunners scored four goals before halftime before conceding four in the second half.

A number of the players have now retired since that game, with some taking on new careers outside of football.

It will forever be remembered as one of the wildest Premier League matches. Arsenal, leading by four goals after 26 minutes, conspire to collapse in the most ridiculous fashion allowing the late great Cheick Tiote to thunder home his iconic 87th-minute equaliser for Newcastle United.

Goals from Theo Walcott and Johan Djourou gave the Gunners a two-goal lead inside three minutes. Robin van Persie then bagged a brace to seemingly put the game to bed by the half-hour mark. It was Arsene Wenger who once said "You go up by stairs... but down in a lift" and this proved to be the case at ST James' Park as things swiftly deteriorated for Arsenal in the second half.

Unsurprisingly, Joey Barton was caught up in a moment of controversy as he lunged in on Abou Diaby. The injury-prone Frenchman took issue with the poor tackle but got himself sent off for his reaction. Barton would then score from the spot to start the comeback. Leon Best made it 4-2 with 15 minutes to play, and another Barton penalty (even more dubious than the first) set the stage for Tiote to blast home the fourth goal of the game with just moments on the clock.

A game like this will live long in the memory – painfully or pleasantly depending on who you support – and it's quite remarkable that a team of Premier League calibre could collapse in such dramatic fashion. What's more, this was an Arsenal team packed with familiar names.

With that being the case, GIVEMESPORT has written about what happened next for all these players, in their playing careers and in retirement, after that fateful afternoon at St James' Park in February 2011.

Arsenal's 2010/11 season Premier League 4th FA Cup Sixth round (2-0 loss to Manchester United) Champions League Round of 16 (4-3 aggregate loss to Barcelona) League Cup Final (1-0 loss to Birmingham City)

Wojciech Szczesny

Goalkeeper

When Barton scored that first penalty, Wojciech Szczesny seemed to sense that Arsenal's remaining three-goal lead would soon be under threat as he held onto the ball to try and waste some time. Kevin Nolan raced in and threw an arm around the goalkeeper's neck (which somehow went unpunished) but it set an ominous tone for the rest of the game.

At that stage of his career, Szczesny had already established himself as the number one option but disciplinary issues – which saw him fined £20,000 by the club for smoking in the changing room showers after making two mistakes in a 2-0 loss to Southampton – would eventually see him loaned to Roma in 2015. He actually kept his spot in their team ahead of Alisson Becker and later moved to current club Juventus on a permanent transfer in 2017.

Gael Clichy

Left-back

Gael Clichy played the full 90 against Newcastle, having long since been Wenger's trusted shout at left-back following Ashley Cole's controversial move to Chelsea in 2006. He played 33 times in the league that season, but perhaps a defeat like this left him feeling his career was best served elsewhere.

Indeed, the Frenchman would join Manchester City that summer, where he would go on to win two Premier League titles. He would then join Istanbul Basaksehir – who just so happen to be part of City Football Group – before ending his career with Servette in 2023. He currently works with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the assistant for French U21s.

Johan Djourou

Centre-back

Djourou would get Arsenal off to a flyer in this game, heading in an Andrey Arshavin free-kick to make it 2-0 after three minutes. However, he would later come off with an injury in the 48th minute. Fitness issues hampered Djourou's career in north London and it proved to be a major issue here as the team conceded all four goals once the Swiss defender had been replaced by Sebastien Squillaci.

Due to his injury problems, Djourou would never play more than 22 league games in a season for the Gunners – managed in the 2011/12 campaign this game was part of. He'd spent about a year more with Arsenal before being loaned to Hannover in January 2013. He'd then bounce around Europe before retiring in 2021 due to physical pain from playing. After hanging up his boots he has been actively involved in coaching and punditry and has even spoken about wanting to become an actor.

Laurent Koscielny

Centre-back

Laurent Koscielny had only arrived at Arsenal during the summer before this game and he would have a slow start to his life in England. Along with this game – in which he gave away a penalty – he also was involved in a mix-up with Szczesny during the 2011 Football League Cup final, which resulted in Obafemi Martins netting the winner for Birmingham City.

He would later go on to make amends and prove himself to be more than good enough, becoming captain and winning three FA Cups – even scoring in the final of the first of them. However, in 2019 he soiled his reputation a little by refusing to train with the club to force a move to French team Bordeaux, where he retired just three years later.

Bacary Sagna

Right-back

Bacary Sagna picked up a yellow card late on in this game at 4-2, when the tide was really starting to turn. As a fairly experienced member of the first time by this stage, Wenger may have been hoping to see more composure from his fullback but the Frenchman wasn't able to provide it.

Sagna would, however, prove to be a reliable defensive Arsenal player – in an era where those were hard to find – before moving to Man City ahead of the 2014/15 season. he won just one League Cup there, to go with his FA Cup with the Gunners, before moving to Benevento and then retiring after a spell at Montreal Impact. Oddly enough, as per the Daily Mail, he now is an investor in French backpack company Gravipack, who sell 'weightless rucksacks' for £200.

Abou Diaby

Central Midfielder

Diaby, of course, is perhaps the most culpable of all the Arsenal players as he picked up a silly red card for clashing with Barton – although who can blame him? Speaking after the game, Wenger explained just how upset the midfielder was having lost his cool, saying: "Diaby is very disappointed. It's better not to talk to him. It's a shame because he had a great first half. He has been injured so many times from bad tackles that he lost it a bit quickly. Certainly the tackle provoked his reaction."

Sadly poor tackles and bad luck often left Diaby on the treatment table during his time in north London. In fact, he may well be the most injury-prone player of all time, missing a whopping 314 games in his career. Fitness struggles meant hung up his boots in 2019, aged just 32, and he has since set up the Abou Diaby Foundation, which looks to tackle poverty in Africa and Asia by providing jobs and opportunities for people to earn a living.

Cesc Fabregas

Central Midfielder

Cesc Fabregas is an undoubted Premier League legend – and one of the finest ever midfielders – but he sadly never won that prize with the Gunners. Games like this perhaps did enough to convince him real glory would be found elsewhere. After all, by that summer he'd completed a move to his childhood club Barcelona.

He'd win numerous honours in Spain before heading back to England, where he'd lift two league titles with Chelsea. His move to the Blues did tarnish his legacy, but it was Wenger who turned down the opportunity to re-sign Fabregas. The creative midfielder would spend time at Monaco and Como before retiring in 2023. He now works as an assistant at the same Italian club, having been briefly appointed as their caretaker manager.

Jack Wilshere

Central Midfielder

Jack Wilshere was only 19 at the time but was fast proving himself to be the most exciting young Englishman in the country. While he evidently wasn't at his best against the Magpies, he still did enough that season to be named as the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Sadly, Wilshere would pick up a stress fracture ankle injury in pre-season that summer. This would send his career on a spiral, with repeated fitness setbacks ultimately derailing his career. He left the Gunners in 2018 and retired in 2022 when he was still only 30. He now works as the head coach of the Arsenal under-18 team.

Andrey Arshavin

Left-wing

Andrey Arshavin arrived at Arsenal in the winter of 2009 and after a fantastic start to life in England, his form eventually fizzled out. That season he managed just six league goals in 37 outings, and then he'd manage just one goal the following term. He was hooked in this game after 69 minutes, presumably thinking the points were in the bag.

Despite Arshavin's peak at Arsenal being pretty short and sweet, he still enjoyed working with Wenger enough to name his son after the legendary manager. Indeed, his child, born in August 2012 (when he was still playing under the Frenchman) is named Arseny Arshavin.

Robin van Persie

Centre-forward

Van Persie took both his goals in this game very well, and that brace would be two of 18 league strikes he'd claim that term. Next season, he'd bang in 30 more Premier League efforts before then doing the unthinkable. As everyone knows, he would join rivals Manchester United and fire them to a league title with 26 goals in his debut campaign.

Unfortunately for the Dutchman, Sir Alex Ferguson would leave at the end of that first season and Van Persie would muster just 12 and 10 goals in the following campaigns. He ended his career at Feyenoord in 2019 and now works there as a coach.

Theo Walcott

Right-wing

Arsenal's speedy winger Walcott joined as a 16-year-old in 2006, and so was pretty experienced by the time this match came around in 2011. With a goal after 44 seconds, he got the Gunners off to a rapid start too, and then also claimed an assist for the third.

This would be one of 10 consecutive seasons in which the Englishman would bag at least two Premier League goals for the Gunners, starting from age 18. He would move to Everton in 2018, and then end his career back where it all started with Southampton – scoring against the Gunners in his final appearance at the Emirates. He retired in 2023 and now can be seen from time to time doing punditry work.