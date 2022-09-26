Highlights Even the most talented players, like Cristiano Ronaldo once believed Fabio Paim had more potential, can fall short without drive and work ethic.

Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly someone who is aware of just how good of a footballer he is and has been, but that has not stopped him from giving praise to others in the past when he feels it is deserved. The Portuguese superstar regularly toots his own horn and deservedly so, but in 2003, he was adamant there was a player superior to him.

Upon arriving at Manchester United as a skinny teenager, Ronaldo told reporters:

"If you think I'm good, just wait until you see Fabio Paim."

Having achieved everything nearly in the game – from Champions League trophies to league titles in England, Spain and Italy – these are words that no one could imagine the man himself uttering 20 years later. What's more, this isn't some great he's referring to.

However, at the start of the millennium, Fabio Paim was even more highly regarded than both Ronaldo and Joao Moutinho, who was also breaking through the ranks at Sporting Lisbon at around the same time.

Like the now five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Paim was part of Sporting Lisbon's academy and the sky appeared to be his limit in the footballing sphere, as you'd expect for a youngster touted to have a higher ceiling than Ronaldo. Things didn't go according to plan, though.

What Happened to Paim?

Wanted by Man United Barcelona and Real Madrid as a teenager

In truth, Paim's story is a rather sad one. As shared by The Sun back in 2017, the player's development as a youngster was hugely impressive, so much so that he was courted by the likes of United, Barcelona and Real Madrid. If the former had got their way, they could have lined up with Paim on one wing with Ronaldo on the opposite flank.

He chose to stay at Sporting and the Portuguese giants saw fit to hand him a contract worth £18,000-a-week at the age of just 16, which is a serious amount of money – even by modern standards. Paim also had the French Football Federation trying to convince him to represent Les Bleus over Portugal, the nation of his birth.

Money at an Early Age Was Paim's Downfall

On £18k-p/w at 16 years old

The enormous deal Sporting handed to Paim did more harm than good, though. In fact, it likely kick-started his decline as a footballer. In an interview with Globoesporte in 2017, the now 36-year-old opened up and said: "I spent a lot of money on cars. I love cars. I spent lavishly on the ones I wanted. All of them."

He continued: "Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Maserati and even a Punto. Every car you could imagine. When you have a lot of money, you need a support system around you. I would have done it differently, if I could.

"I knew what I was doing. I believed I had more talent than everyone else. Like everyone, I wanted to feel good, wear nice clothing, drive a nice car and behave with no humility."

Paim was very honest in his assessment of his antics at a young age, adding: "But, it's normal, that's what people work for, to be satisfied. On the field, I did what I had to, in order to retreat to my place. I spent time with people I wanted to and did what I wanted. At the time, no one criticised me when things were going well. But when I stopped playing, they started pointing the finger. I just wanted to be with my cars."

Paim Signed for Chelsea in 2008

"I started drinking"

By 2008, the winger was still yet to make a league appearance for his club in Portugal, despite having Ronaldo talk him up five years previously. Stagnating at Sporting, Paim opted to join Chelsea on loan in a bid to revive his career.

His time in London was spent playing for the youth team under Brendan Rodgers - who went on to manage the likes of Liverpool and Celtic. The move, however, did not pan out the way he had hoped. Instead of bringing the hunger and drive back to the player, he instead lost all motivation during his stint in England – later admitting:

"It was there [Chelsea] where I stopped training and doing my work. I started drinking. I had money and I started doing a lot of things I didn't do before. The doors were open for me to do what I felt like."

The young attacker returned to Sporting after just a year at Chelsea, before being released by the Portuguese club without ever having made a league appearance.

Paim's Journeyman Career

Spent time in Angola and Luxembourg

He then turned into a journeyman, representing 12 different clubs in seven countries, with little to no success. These clubs included Portuguese sides, and even a stint in Angola followed for Paim. During a stint in Luxembourg, Paim was actually sacked by second-tier side Union 05 Kayl-Tetange for what was deemed "unprofessional behaviour".

A few more clubs took a chance on him, but did not give him any game time, with his last club being Leixoes B in the 2017/18 season. His career ended in sad fashion as the once very highly-rated Portuguese man faded completely out of sight and mind for almost all football fans across the globe.

He ended an 11-year senior career with only four league goals to his name across all of the clubs he joined across the globe, while Ronaldo is currently on 847 goals in all competitions. This proves that the current Al Nassr striker was wrong back in 2003, as he went on to be the superior player with the only comparison between the pair being their nationality.

Some will recognise the name to this day, but you would struggle to find a fan that could tell you anything about his career after Ronaldo's complimentary words two decades ago.

Paim is definitely not the first player to be touted as a future star of the game before falling off a cliff in terms of their footballing career, with Freddy Adu having an eerily similar tale to tell of his own career after being talked up massively as a youngster.

Then in 2019, when his footballing career was all but over, Paim was arrested on suspicion of 'drug trafficking'. He was eventually acquitted. This was due to the illegal use of wire-tapping, which is not admissible in a court of law.

There's a slightly happy ending to the story, though. While it may not have worked out for him as a professional player, the former wonderkid did eventually find his role within the game. In 2020, Paim returned to Sporting to take on the job of youth coach. It is a nice way for the tale to come full circle as he can now hopefully help young players in similar positions to the one he once found himself in.

Fabio Paim on the Differences Between Him and Cristiano Ronaldo

"I thought having talent was enough"

So, why did Ronaldo have so much more success than him? Paim, now 35, thinks he was as talented as Ronaldo but he did not have the necessary drive and work ethic to become one of the greatest players ever.

He said: “At one point, I could do more than him but I did not have what he had, which is the strength and desire to be what I wanted to be. He had a great work ethic and I didn’t have that. I had the quality, at least as much as him, but I did not have the rest.

“I would have preferred to have less quality if I had more of the other part. I would have been one of the best in the world. But, no one is born perfect. I thought having talent was enough but it’s not.”

Paim failed to hit the lofty heights expected of him during his professional career, and his experience will serve as a cautionary tale for any youngsters hoping to make it in football. It doesn't matter how much talent you have, you still have to work incredibly hard to have a chance of making it.