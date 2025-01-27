The woman who protested against Alexander Zverev during the closing ceremony of the men's Australian Open final was reportedly evicted by security after her heckling halted proceedings.

The first Grand Slam of 2025 saw world number one Jannik Sinner defend his crown against world number two Zverev in a straight sets victory, but the occasion was marred by the heckling of a woman during the German's post-match speech, assumed to be in relation to his past domestic abuse allegation cases.

The woman in the audience could be heard screaming "Australia believes Olga and Brenda" repeatedly as the 27-year-old waited awkwardly for the heckling to end, as the surrounding crowd began to mostly jeer the heckler, with a few cheers mixed in. Eventually, the woman was removed from the stands by security and the ceremony was able to continue. At that point, it was uncertain what happened to the woman, but tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg was able to give an update.

Eyewitness Reveals What Happened After Australian Open Heckle

Journalist, Ben Rothenberg, was in the stadium and followed the situation