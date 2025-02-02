There were very few transfer mistakes during Sir Alex Ferguson’s illustrious reign, including a record 13 Premier League titles, at the helm of Manchester United. It’s hard to recall many that didn’t go on to enjoy success, whether that be at Old Trafford or elsewhere.

Govan-born Ferguson’s success rate while dipping into the transfer market is punctuated by the additions of Denis Irwin, Cristiano Ronaldo and Eric Cantona – but that’s not to say that the legendary figure always got it right.

And Bebe is the epitome of that. Real name Tiago Manuel Dias Correia, the 23-cap Cape Verde international endured a torrid seven-game stint in Manchester and left permanently in 2014 when Benfica, residing in the forward’s native Portugal, came calling.

But what has Bebe, who is widely regarded as one of the worst signings in the long and storied history of Manchester United, been up to since? From becoming a journeyman to his latest move, let’s take a deeper look at the forgettable winger.

Bebe Puts Pen to Paper on Deal with UD Ibiza

34-year-old signed contract until end of 2024/25

In truth, thanks to a string of poor performances, Lisbon-born Bebe failed to pull up trees in the hustle and bustle of the Premier League, especially when signing for the biggest club in the country, albeit at the time.

Having beaten European juggernauts Real Madrid to his signature in the early stages of the 2010s, he flattered to deceive under Ferguson’s watchful eye and scored twice – once against Buraspor in the Champions League and again in the League Cup against Wolverhampton Wanderers – in 335 minutes.

Making the grade at the 13-time Premier League champions is not fulfilled by every signing, of course, and Bebe found that out and spread his wings during multiple loan spells at the likes of Rio Ave, Besiktas and Pacos before being sold to Benfica in 2014.

Spending the rest of his career in Spain, the 6 foot 2 line-leader has turned out for the likes of SD Eibar, Real Zaragoza and – before his latest move – Racing Ferrol, chalking up 162 La Liga outings, 10 goals and 17 assists in the process.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bebe was the fifth player of Cape Verdean descent to sign for Manchester United in 2010.

Just north of a decade on from departing the Theatre of Dreams as one of the biggest flops since England's top flight’s restructuring in 1992 in calamitous fashion, and Bebe, now 34 years of age, has joined UD Ibiza.

In their official confirmation, the 2015-founded club – who ply their trade in Primera Federacion Group 2 – announced the signing of the former Manchester United flop until the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign with the option of an additional year. They wrote:

UD Ibiza has reached an agreement with the footballer Tiago Dias “Bebé” until the end of the current season with the option of one more. The player will join the first team once he passes the relevant medical examination.

"Tiago Manuel Dias Correia “Bebé” (Agualva-Cacém, Portugal, 1990) is a 34-year-old Portuguese-Cape Verdean footballer who can play in different attacking positions, both on either wing and as a centre forward," the club continued as they revel in the excitement of a fresh reinforcement.

"Bebé has an extensive career as an elite footballer in our country. He has played most of his sporting career in the national top division, in clubs such as Rayo Vallecano, Éibar or Córdoba. Outside our borders, Bebé has been part of the squads of Manchester United, Besiktas and Benfica, among others. The footballer will be available to Paco Jémez starting next week."

Old Trafford Departure was ‘Best Moment’ of Bebe’s Life

‘When you do not play, you are not happy. So why continue?’