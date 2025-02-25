Summary Klopp missed out on top targets like Mbappe, Bellingham and Tchouameni, who have excelled elsewhere.

Jurgen Klopp's tenure in English football will undoubtedly go down as one of the best the Premier League has ever seen - even the most clueless football fan could tell you that. However, you can't help but think about how his time in Merseyside would have looked if he got a few more transfers over the line.

A respectable £850 million was spent over the nine years Klopp held his own as Liverpool manager, with his most expensive transfer coming in the form of Darwin Nunez from Benfica for £85 million. Having spent a tenth of his overall transfer budget on a player who, it's fair to say, hasn't hit the ground running in the Premier League, it begs the question of what would have happened if Klopp looked elsewhere in the transfer market.

Some of the German's top targets have gone on to win everything there is to win in football, while others have seen their careers tail off since the rumours linking them to the North West. From Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham to Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, we have looked into the whereabouts of the 10 best players Klopp wanted at Liverpool.

10 Ben Chilwell

Crystal Palace (on loan from Chelsea)

After a poor performance in the 2016 Europa League final against Sevilla, Liverpool were open to listen to offers for left-back Alberto Moreno. Klopp turned his attention to a particular youngster at Leicester named Ben Chilwell. His youthful age of 19 appealed to those at Anfield who knew there had to be an emphasis on building a project for the future.

Talks continued between Liverpool and Leicester City, but unfortunately, no deal could be struck. Everything happens for a reason though, right? Liverpool dipped into the left-back market a year later and secured the signature of Hull City's Andrew Robertson, who went on to become one of the best Liverpool defenders of all time.

Despite not moving to Klopp's side back in 2016, Chilwell later joined Chelsea and won the Champions League with the club under Thomas Tuchel. The left-back's career has fizzled out as of late, and he is now on loan at Selhurst Park as a squad player.

Ben Chilwell Stats 24/25 Appearances 4 Goals 0 Assists 0

9 Timo Werner

Tottenham (on loan from RB Leipzig)

Being one of the hottest prospects in the Bundesliga, it wasn't the biggest surprise to see Klopp interested in signing his compatriot Timo Werner in the summer of 2020. The Liverpool manager even went to the extent of phoning the RB Leipzig striker to cement his interest and beat alternative competition.

Timo Werner had reservations about play-time as he was joining up with one of the best attacks in world football. Klopp's persistence wasn't enough and Werner decided to join Chelsea, where he won the Champions League. His career in the Premier League became that of a laughingstock for most supporters, and the striker still hasn't found his feet while on loan at Tottenham.

Timo Werner Stats 24/25 Appearances 26 Goals 1 Assists 3

8 Nabil Fekir

Al Jazira

Nabil Fekir is a name that most Reds supporters had envisioned on the back of the 2018/19 home kit, when rumours started to circulate about the Frenchman having completed media photos with the club. He hadn't just held up the shirt for the camera, but he had also passed medical tests with the doctors in Merseyside.

The touted Philippe Coutinho replacement stayed put in France with Lyon, and helped the club to a third-place finish in Ligue 1. Real Betis came calling for Fekir in 2019, with the midfielder impressing in Spain. Now playing in the UAE, injury and fitness issues prevented him from fulfilling his potential. Many Liverpool fans are still in limbo about whether Klopp missed out on a superstar or dodged a bullet with the failed signing.

Nabil Fekir Stats 24/25 Appearances 13 Goals 7 Assists 4

7 Thomas Lemar

Atletico Madrid

A member of AS Monaco's golden era, Thomas Lemar was one of the most sought-after youngsters on the planet. Both Liverpool and Arsenal were the two sides who displayed a keen interest in signing the winger, who had an incredibly high price tag.

Attempts were continuously rebuffed by AS Monaco. Liverpool's bid of £65 million proved insufficient, but supporters were left stunned when a move to Arsenal failed to materialise after a huge £92 million bid on deadline day. For the last seven years, he's been in the Spanish capital with Atletico Madrid, but injuries haven't been the kindest to Lemar, who failed to hit the heights expected of him.

Thomas Lemar Stats 24/25 Appearances 4 Goals 0 Assists 0

6 Romeo Lavia

Chelsea

All London clubs have the advantage of offering a player a well-situated home in the capital city, and Chelsea's pull came to Liverpool's detriment in the summer of 2023. Klopp wanted to sure up his midfield with young talent, replacing the likes of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Romeo Lavia is a kid with bags of talent, but since his move to Chelsea, the injury room has become his best friend. The £58 million fee was part of Todd Boehly's mass overhaul of his Chelsea squad - a £58 million that hasn't proved its worth as of yet in London.

Roméo Lavia Stats 24/25 Appearances 12 Goals 0 Assists 1

5 Moises Caicedo

Chelsea

Alongside Lavia, Klopp was battling with Chelsea once again for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo. The Seagulls' scouting network has secured a plethora of talent for their squad, making an obscene amount of profits from their inevitable mammoth transfer fees.

Liverpool found it hard to compete with the money powerhouse of Chelsea and lost out to both Caicedo and Lavia for a combined £170 million. Money didn't come out on top, however, and the Reds secured a Champions League spot while Mauricio Pochettino could only guide his Chelsea side to sixth. The Ecuadorian international has repaid the Blues with some solid displays in the centre of midfield, but whether he's proved his full transfer fee is still up for debate.

Moises Caicedo Stats 24/25 Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 2

4 Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain

Klopp started to get fed up with his lack of options in attack compared to his direct rivals in the Premier League. Although his starting front three looked rosy on paper, his backup options of Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino needed replacing. Ousmane Dembele was entering the final six months of his Barcelona contract in 2022 and Liverpool were keen to negotiate a move for the free agent.

Despite reports suggesting Klopp was 'in love' with Dembele, a move failed to materialise. The Frenchman moved to his home country a year later and has continued to be a useful tool in Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain squad.