Pep Guardiola refused to comment on the incident during his post-match press conference, keeping the details to himself.

Despite the scuffle, Arsenal's manager, Mikel Arteta, expressed pride in his team's performance and said they knew there would be challenging moments.

Manchester City duo Kyle Walker and Erling Haaland were involved in a post-match altercation with Arsenal’s set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover, following Sunday’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Walker was seen squaring up to Jover, who previously worked at Man City but joined Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff in July 2021, before Haaland also got involved. The pair were visibly unhappy with the Arsenal employee.

What did Pep Guardiola say about the incident?

City boss Pep Guardiola was asked about the incident during his post-match press conference but kept his cards close to his chest. The revered Catalan coach told reporters: "I know what happened but I don't want to say anything."

City’s players were reeling at the full-time whistle after suffering a 1-0 defeat in north London. Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal of a tense game in the 86th minute thanks to a strike which deflected off Nathan Ake and into the back of Ederson’s net.

This was Arsenal’s first league win over Man City, English football’s dominant team over the past few years and the reigning European champions, since 2015. The Gunners subsequently head into the international break joint-top of the Premier League table alongside local rivals Tottenham, who have enjoyed an impressive start to the season under Ange Postecoglou.

Premier League table (As it stands) Team P GD Pts 1 Totttenham 8 10 20 2 Arsenal 8 10 20 3 Manchester City 8 11 18 4 Liverpool 8 9 17 5 Aston Villa 8 7 16 6 Brighton 8 5 16

What happened between Walker, Haaland and Arsenal's set piece coach?

Following the post-match altercation, Sky Sports broadcast footage which shows exactly what happened after the full-time whistle. As Walker headed towards the tunnel, Jover attempted to shake the full-back’s hand, but his offer was rejected in no uncertain terms.

Walker continued to wave his hand in a dismissive manner towards Jover, who then appeared to say something which angered the defender. While Walker squared up to the set-piece coach, Haaland then arrived to back up his teammate. “Football players don’t like set-pieces full stop, let alone the opposition set-piece coach having a go,” Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville joked.

When Theo Walcott suggested Man City’s players simply aren’t used to losing, Micah Richards said: “No, of course. But we’re in October. If we were in March or April, I could understand their frustration. They probably don’t want to go to Arsenal and lose but it’s not the end of the world.” Walcott added: “We always look at City as being very professional and not reacting in situations. I feel like a nerve’s been hit here, and he’s caught it there, definitely.” Watch the footage below:

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka, who missed the match through injury and has been ruled out of England’s upcoming fixtures against Australia and Italy, was seen leading Jover away. By this point, Arsenal’s set piece coach was wagging his finger, clearly unhappy following the reaction of Walker and Haaland.

Still, this incident won’t take the shine away for everyone else associated with Arsenal. Speaking after the match, Arteta told Sky Sports that he was “so proud”, adding: “We discussed it. It was the moment and it was with the right people, with the right players. And we had to make it happen. And there were going to be moments that we have to suffer and we knew that. And I think the team was excellent.”

