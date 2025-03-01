Such is the modern football world, and especially in the Premier League, players come and go. It’s part and parcel of the beautiful game – but there are some players who dedicate a sizeable chunk of their playing days to one club in particular.

Take Liverpool and England icon Steven Gerrard as the perfect example. Despite interest from other clubs – Manchester United and Chelsea, most noticeably – the Scouser remained true to his roots and only left when he was no longer up to scratch.

So when his cousin, Bobby Duncan, emerged as one to watch in 2018, fans of an Anfield persuasion were under the impression they had a roaring superstar on their hands and that he’d spend the coming years perfecting his craft on Merseyside.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Albeit non-competitive, Duncan made his first-team Liverpool debut in a pre-season friendly - scoring in a 6-0 win over Tranmere Rovers.

That, however, wasn’t the case. Duncan, a centre-forward by trade, left in 2019 under unusual circumstances. But what is Gerrard’s family member up to nowadays and did he fulfil his promise elsewhere after his well-documented departure?

Duncan’s ‘What If’ Story at Liverpool

He scored 23 goals in 26 outings for the club's Under-18s