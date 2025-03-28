There is no doubt that the UFC has become a global phenomenon in the last 10 years, in particular. Many fighters have gone on to become huge superstars in their own right, with the company continuing to grow at rapid speed. However, with every superstar that comes along, it can be easy to forget about those lesser-known fighters who never quite reach the lofty heights of stardom. This is not to say that their ability is any less. Sometimes these things are down to luck, desire or a number of other factors.

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor may never step foot in the famed Octagon again, but is the biggest star the company has ever created. The UFC journey of 'The Notorious' began in April 2013 at a Fight Night event in Stockholm, Sweden when he took on American Marcus Brimage in his debut. While McGregor went on to become a multi-millionaire from that point on, the same can't be said for his first UFC opponent.

Brimage was born in Colorado and spent his youth and teenage years as an avid athlete across many fields. His biggest success came in American football, where he played throughout high school and college before graduating from Faulkner College, Alabama with a degree in criminal justice. It wasn't until after his college years that he even took an interest in the world of martial arts. He was looking for somewhere to maintain his fitness and joined his local Muay Thai gym, where he was soon spotted as an incredible athlete with natural talent for the sport.

Marcus Brimage's UFC Career Before Conor McGregor Fight

Young hopeful got his start on The Ultimate Fighter

He began fighting as an amateur where he reportedly maintained a perfect unbeaten record, before officially becoming a professional in 2007 at the age of 22. Brimage would begin his career by going 2-1, before injury led to a two-year hiatus from the sport. He bounced back with a KO win on the regional circuit in July 2010, before the UFC came calling.

The Colorado native would return to compete on season 14 of The Ultimate Fighter as a featherweight. He would lose to Bryan Caraway in the quarter-finals, but showed enough potential that he was invited back to make his UFC debut in December 2011 as part of the finale of the series. Brimage beat Stephen Bass via unanimous decision and earned himself a spot on the UFC roster.

He would go on to have two more victories via decision, before taking on the man who would become the biggest draw in UFC history, although neither man had any way of knowing that at the time.

Marcus Brimage's Defeat to Conor McGregor

The loss would be the start of a massive losing skid

Despite the bout being McGregor's UFC debut, there was a lot of talk and hype around how good he could become. Unfortunately for Brimage, who was unbeaten in the promotion at the time, the potential of McGregor did not take long to shine through.

The fight started with an electric pace as the Irishman went on the attack from the first second, and landed a number of quick blows very early on, before catching Brimage with a clean uppercut just a minute into the fight. The American then fell to the mat and was met with a barrage of blows to the head before the referee ended the fight, giving McGregor a TKO victory in the first round, something he would go on to do plenty more times in his career.