Highlights England's U19 squad which won the 2017 European Championships had several players who were touted to become stars, but only one player has made it into the Euro 2024 squad.

Players like Mason Mount and Marcus Edwards have gone on to achieve success, while others like Jacob Maddox and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts have struggled.

The group included talents from Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Fulham - some are thriving but others are still seeking success.

England's conveyor belt of talent has thrown up some gems over the years. Whether it be Steven Gerrard coming through the ranks at Liverpool or Jude Bellingham shining abroad with Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, multiple players who were once young prodigies have gone on to achieve great things with their clubs and for the Three Lions.

Because of how frequently England produce talented stars, the nation has gone on to achieve great things at youth level. England were victorious in the Under-17 European Championships back in 2014 and then followed that up with further success in the Under-19 European Championship in 2017.

The squad assembled for that tournament in Georgia was full of stars expected to go on to accomplish great things, and many players had been touted as potential starters for England in years to come. But seven years on from the 2-1 against Portugal, only one player is heading to Germany as part of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad. Which begs the question: what happened to that incredible U19 squad from 2017?

Goalkeepers

Aaron Ramsdale, Nathan Trott

Having played a key role in the Under-19s success with Keith Downing, Aaron Ramsdale has gone on to enjoy a decent career in the Premier League. He played at the tournament as a rising star at Bournemouth, before he then moved on to Sheffield United and then Arsenal. The shot-stopper became a hit at the Emirates and was Mikel Arteta's first choice 'keeper for two years, but the arrival of David Raya relegated Ramsdale to the Gunners' bench. He now faces an unknown future at the club, but is still a part of England's squad for Euro 2024.

Nathan Trott, meanwhile, has not tasted English top flight action yet. Brought up through West Ham's academy, England's back-up goalkeeper for the tournament has had a series of loan spells at AFC Wimbledon, AS Nancy, and most recently Danish side Vejle BK. His solitary appearance for the Irons came in an FA Cup third round win against Doncaster Rovers back in January 2021. Whether he adds to that tally or not remains to be seen.

England's Goalkeepers at 2017 U19 European Championships Player Club During Tournament Current Club Aaron Ramsdale Bournemouth Arsenal Nathan Trott West Ham West Ham

Defenders

Trevoh Chalobah, Jay Dasilva, Darnell Johnson, Easah Suliman, Reece James, Dujon Sterling

Two players immediately stand out in the list of defenders included in England's triumph - Trevoh Chalobah and Reece James. Both products of Chelsea's prestigious Cobham academy, each of them has gone on to represent the Blues on several occasions. Chalobah has featured regularly under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, but could be set to leave the club in the summer of 2024. James, who was an unused substitute during the final against Portugal, has struggled with injuries in recent years but is still regarded as one of the better right-backs in the Premier League today. He's even now been named Chelsea's captain!

Two other defenders in England's U19 squad for the tournament also came through at Chelsea, though, and both of them played in the final. Jay Dasilva captained the team that day, but he would subsequently leave the Blues in 2019 to join Bristol City in search of regular first-team football, having made no senior appearances. The left-back now plys his trade for Coventry in the Championship, and has also switched his international allegiance to Wales.

Dujon Sterling, who scored an own goal in the game against Portugal back in 2017, has also left Chelsea after making just two appearances for his boyhood club. The right-back now turns out for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, where he has played 36 times to date.

Easah Suliman and Darnell Johnson also both started for England during their triumph in 2017, with the former giving the Three Lions the lead on the night. The Aston Villa academy graduate failed to make the cut at Villa Park, though, leaving in 2020. He now plays for Sumgayit PFC in Azerbaijan and has nine caps for Pakistan. Johnson, meanwhile, most recently played for Forest Green Rovers in League Two, but with his contract set to expire, he is set to be a free agent.

England's Defenders at 2017 U19 European Championships Player Club During Tournament Current Club Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea Chelsea Jay Dasilva Chelsea Coventry City Darnell Johnson Leicester City Forest Green Rovers Easah Suliman Aston Villa Sumgayit Reece James Chelsea Chelsea Dujon Sterling Chelsea Rangers

Midfielders

Josh Dasilva, Andre Dozzell, Tayo Edun, Jacob Maddox, Mason Mount, Ryan Sessegnon

Two more Chelsea youth products played in midfield during the 2017 tournament, although both would have varying degrees of impact on the west London club afterwards. Mason Mount would become a key presence in the Stamford Bridge engine room under Frank Lampard, and he also played a key role in their Champions League triumph in 2021 under Thomas Tuchel. The midfielder has represented England's senior side 36 times, but his disappointing move to Manchester United saw him named in the Premier League's Worst 11 of 'Big Six' players for 2023/24, while he has also fallen out of Southgate's plans and will play no part at Euro 2024.

Jacob Maddox, unlike Mount, failed to break into the Chelsea first team. He left the English capital for Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes but is now back in England at Forest Green Rovers, playing in the same team as Johnson during the 2023/24 season.

Josh Dasilva represented Arsenal at the time of the tournament, but only mustered three appearances for the Gunners, all of which were League Cup cameos. However, he has flourished in the Premier League elsewhere, playing a prominent role for Brentford ever since joining the club in 2018. He has 157 appearances in all competitions for the Bees during his six years at the Gtech Community stadium.

Dasilva came on as a substitute for Andre Dozzell in the final of the U19 Euros, who has gone on to enjoy a decent career in the Championship. Signed by QPR from Ipswich Town, the midfielder played 98 games while at Loftus Road, but he is now a free agent after his contract was not renewed.

Ryan Sessegnon, similarly to Dozzell, is also now a free agent. A lot was expected of the dynamic winger, who finished the tournament as the joint-top scorer and was named the EFL Young Player of the Season in 2018. Tottenham moved swiftly to sign the young prodigy, but injuries wrecked his career in north London, with the club deciding to release him consequently. The former Fulham star will be hoping that his days on the treatment table are well behind him as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.

Downing's final midfield selection for the tournament, Tayo Edun, came through the Fulham academy and had a lot of promise around him. Heading to Ipswich Town off the back of a successful tournament, his most significant spell of senior football came at Blackburn Rovers, although he played just 34 times over the course of two seasons. Now at Charlton Athletic, Edun is the starting left-back for the Addicks in League One.

England's Midfielders at 2017 U19 European Championships Player Club During Tournament Current Club Josh Dasilva Arsenal Brentford Andre Dozzell Ipswich Town Free agent Tayo Edun Fulham Charlton Jacob Maddox Chelsea Forest Green Rovers Mason Mount Chelsea Manchester United Ryan Sessegnon Fulham Free Agent

Forwards

Ben Brereton Diaz, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, Marcus Edwards, Lukas Nmecha

Although Ben Brereton Diaz would finish as one of the joint top scorers at the 2017 tournament, he has since opted to switch his allegiances. The striker, having represented England at U19 and U20 level, has now earned 30 senior caps for Chile since 2021, scoring seven times for the South American nation. A promising spell at Blackburn Rovers saw his status within the game skyrocket as he was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year for the 2021/22 season. Now at Villarreal, he was recently loaned to Sheffield United but was unable to prevent the Blades' relegation from the English top flight.

Diaz would not start for England in the final against Portugal, though, settling for a place on the bench instead. Lukas Nmecha and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts would both start the game, but both have gone on to experience varying degrees of success. Nmecha, formerly of Manchester City, now plys his trade in the Bundesliga for VfL Wolfsburg and has earned seven caps for Germany.

However, Buckley-Ricketts hasn't had the same fortune. The 26-year-old, a fellow Man City academy boy, moved to Peterborough in 2018 but was then let go after one year. Spells in the National League North with Southport and Warrington have followed, with Buckley-Ricketts remaining at the latter to this day. He scored 15 goals in 46 appearances for the Yellows as they finished in mid-table.

Tottenham academy star Marcus Edwards has gained a very impressive reputation since the tournament, though. Although he failed to make an impact at his boyhood club, the winger has excelled in Portugal for both Vitoria Guimaraes and Sporting, playing his part in the latter's league triumph under promising coach Ruben Amorim in 2023/24. His 21 goals and 26 assists since joining Sporting have made top clubs like Liverpool take notice of him, illustrating that he could yet make his mark in the Premier League in the future.