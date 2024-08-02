Highlights The opening of 'New Wembley' in 2007 saw a thrilling 3-3 draw between England and Italy's Under-21 teams.

Many players from that game went on to have successful careers, with Gary Cahill becoming a Premier League and Champions League winner.

Some players like David Bentley and Nigel Reo-Coker left football early to pursue other ventures.

For many of the modern generation, the Old Wembley is something of the past. In fact, for all England fans, it's a distant memory. Nowadays, the Home of Football is simply known as ‘Wembley’ - though those of the older generation can’t help but call it the ‘New Wembley’.

Back in March 2007, the opening of London’s stunning ground was graced with a six-goal thriller - which ended 3-3 - courtesy of England’s Under-21s and their opponents on the day, Italy’s Under-21s.

The memorable fixture happened 2,358 days following the closure of the old and iconic stadium. It represented a changing of the guard and, ever since, players from all corners of the globe have dreamed of gracing the famous turf.

But what happened to Nigel Pearson’s bunch of youngsters that day? How many went on to play for England’s senior team? Are any players still plying their trade in 2024? Below is the starting XI of the England Under-21s, and we have taken a closer look at how they have fared since.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Lee Camp, Liam Rosenior, Anton Ferdinand, Gary Cahill, Leighton Baines

In between the sticks for England on the day was Lee Camp, a man who struggled to worm his way into the Three Lions squad. As such, a switch of allegiance was on the cards for the now-39-year-old, and he chalked up eight appearances for Northern Ireland.

At club level, the shot-stopper played for an array of clubs in England - Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest included - before moving to Wales, finishing his playing days in Wales with Wrexham.

Liam Rosenior never managed to assert himself as a regular in the English top flight, spending most of his career on the fringes of Fulham, Hull City and Brighton & Hove Albion, with the latter being his final club. He recently replaced Patrick Vieira as the manager of French club Strasbourg.

Of those who played against the Italians, former Chelsea man Gary Cahill - one of the greatest January signings in Premier League history - is undoubtedly the most successful. Dronfield-born Cahill went on to become a two-time Premier League winner and a one-time Champions League winner for Chelsea, while he also finished his career as a 61-cap England international.

Unable to follow in the footsteps of his older brother Rio, Anton Ferdinand still enjoyed a respectable career in the Premier League with the likes of West Ham United, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers. The London-born centre-back hung up his boots in 2019 while at St. Mirren.

Unluckily for Leighton Baines, the fact that Ashley Cole played in the same position as him restricted his England career. A cult hero for Everton, Kirky-born Baines, now manager of the club’s Under-18s, racked up 30 appearances at senior international level - but it was for the Toffees that he became a household name.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Baines’ 422-game career at Everton means he is the club’s eighth-highest all-time appearance holder.

Goalkeepers and Defence Position Player Last club Senior England caps Goalkeeper Lee Camp Wrexham 0 Right-back Liam Rosenior Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Centre back Anton Ferdinand St. Mirren 0 Centre back Gary Cahill Bournemouth 61 Left-back Leighton Baines Everton 30

Midfielders

David Bentley, Nigel Reo-Coker, Kieran Richardson

As one of the best players to play for both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, there was never any doubt about David Bentley’s talent. Retiring at the tender age of 29, the once-promising youngster managed to rack up seven senior England caps before his adieu and even managed to win the Premier League with the Gunners back in 2003/04.

Now running a company in Marbella, which consists of looking after a series of bars and restaurants, who knows what the midfielder could’ve achieved if he hadn’t prematurely hung up his boots?

Nigel Reo-Coker was trusted by Pearson and his entourage with the captain’s armband on the day. The defensive midfielder, born in London, enjoyed a career at the top of English football until Bolton Wanderers’ relegation in 2012.

Post-2017, Reo-Coker endured a tough ride, having stints away from the game - once between January 2016 and May 2017 and again between June 2017 and March 2018 - before retiring at Milton Keynes Dons. He racked up 23 appearances for England Under-21s.

Once a product of West Ham United’s youth set-up, Kieran Richardson’s move to Old Trafford failed to pull up trees in the early stages of his career. The two-time Premier League champion - who enjoyed one of the greatest England debuts in history - enjoyed stints at Sunderland, Fulham and Aston Villa followed before calling time while on the books at Cardiff City.

Midfielders Position Player Last club Senior England caps Central Midfield David Bentley Tottenham Hotspur 7 Central midfield Nigel Reo-Coker Milton Keynes Dons 0 Central midfield Kieran Richardson Cardiff City 8

Forwards

Wayne Routledge, Leroy Lita, Gabriel Agbonlahor