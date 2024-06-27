Highlights England's disappointing Euro 2016 loss to Iceland marked a turning point, leading to a changing of the guard.

Many players from the 2016 squad have retired or moved on to different clubs or careers.

Key players like Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have continued to excel, while others like Dele Alli and Marcus Rashford have faced ups and downs.

Following Gareth Southgate's appointment as England manager, the Three Lions have come agonisingly close to glory on multiple occasions. They reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and finished as runner-ups at Euro 2020, but things haven't always been quite as fruitful for the nation.

In fact, the 2010s saw some of the most disappointing years in recent memory for England. After crashing out of the World Cup in the group stage in 2014, things didn't get much better in 2016 when Roy Hodgson took them to Euro 2016. While they made it out of their group, they encountered Iceland in the first round of the knockout stages, and while many expected them to breeze past their opponents, they were beaten in one of the most embarrassing moments in England football history.

Related Ranking the 10 Worst England Squads of All-Time England have symbolised the idea of disappointment over the years.

After Wayne Rooney scored early on, Iceland turned things around and ultimately won 2-1. The loss spelt the end of Hodgson's time in charge, and it signalled a changing of the guard, with several players effectively seeing their time with the Three Lions come to an end in the months afterwards. Where are all of the England players that featured against Iceland, though? While some are still playing for their nation today, others have gone down very interesting career paths.

England's squad against Iceland Position Player Team then Status now GK Joe Hart Manchester City Retired RB Kyle Walker Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City CB Gary Cahill Chelsea Retired CB Chris Smalling Manchester United AS Roma LB Danny Rose Tottenham Hotspur Retired CM Dele Alli Tottenham Hotspur Everton CM Eric Dier Tottenham Hotspur Bayern Munich CM Wayne Rooney Manchester United Retired RW Daniel Sturridge Liverpool Retired ST Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur Bayern Munich LW Raheem Sterling Manchester City Chelsea Sub Jamie Vardy Leicester City Leicester City Sub Jack Wilshere Arsenal Retired Sub Marcus Rashford Manchester United Manchester United

Goalkeeper and Defence

Only two of the five are still playing

Joe Hart had been England's keeper for several years when he stepped in between the sticks against Iceland. His mistake to give Iceland the lead signalled the beginning of the end for his time as the Three Lions' number-one option. He never played in a major tournament again and after losing his spot in Manchester City's starting lineup, he bounced around several different teams before retiring earlier this year after several seasons with Celtic.

Off the back four who started against Iceland, only Kyle Walker and Chris Smalling are still playing today. At the time, the former was a Tottenham Hotspur player, but not long after the Euro 2016 disaster, he moved to the Etihad and has been a key figure for Pep Guardiola's side since. He's one of just two players in the team who is also at Euro 2024. Smalling was a Manchester United star in 2016 but left Old Trafford in 2020 when he joined AS Roma, where he remains today.

Gary Cahill and Danny Rose completed the back line on the day, and while both played for top six sides in Chelsea and Tottenham respectively at the time, they've since retired.

Midfield

Wayne Rooney, Dele Alli & Eric Dier

After a glittering career that saw him become England's all-time leading goalscorer, Euro 2016, and the Iceland match proved to be the final swansong for Rooney's career in major tournaments with the Three Lions. His goal early on looked as though it set his team on the right path, but they ultimately threw it all away. After leaving Manchester United in 2017, the former Red Devil spent time at Everton, DC United and Derby County before retiring in 2021. He's since tried his hand as a manager and is currently the head coach of Plymouth Argyle.

Related Wayne Rooney Names England Player Gareth Southgate Should've Taken to Euro 2024 He claimed the former Liverpool captain would have brought much-needed experience and leadership to a young EURO 2024 squad.

His fellow midfielders on the night are both still active footballers and were teammates back in 2016. Dele Alli and Eric Dier both played for Tottenham eight years ago, but have since moved on. The former has had some trouble replicating the form he'd shown early in his career and is technically still on the books at Everton, but hasn't played football in some time. Dier remained a key figure for Spurs until early 2024 when he moved to Bayern Munich.

Forwards

One is playing for England at Euro 2024

Leading the front line for England against Iceland was a trio of Daniel Sturridge, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling. While he was a Liverpool player at the time, Sturridge left the Reds in 2019 after a series of injuries hurt his form. He went on to play for Trabzonspor and Perth Glory before hanging his boots up in 2022 and has since worked as a pundit.

Kane and Sterling are both still playing football, and the former is actually involved in England's Euro 2024 campaign as well. The talisman has become the nation's top scorer of all-time in the years following the Iceland game and was closing in on the Premier League's scoring record before he left Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023. He remains with the Bundesliga giants to this day. Sterling wasn't included in Gareth Southgate's plans for Euro 2024, but he is still playing at the top level of English football. The forward was a City player in 2016, but left the club in 2022, joining Chelsea where he is still plying his trade.

Substitutes

Jamie Vardy, Jack Wilshere & Marcus Rashford

Three players came off the bench trying to light a spark for England during their dull performance. Jamie Vardy was coming off the back of a historic Premier League-winning campaign with Leicester City, but he was never quite as impactful for his country as he was for the Foxes. He's still a Leicester player eight years later and recently played a key role in helping them gain promotion back to the top flight.

Jack Wilshere was expected to become one of England's great midfielders, but injuries never let him reach that level. In 2016, he was still an Arsenal player but struggled to stay healthy and available for the Gunners. After several rough years, he left the Emirates and looked to the likes of Bournemouth and West Ham United to rejuvenate his career. It didn't work, and he decided to retire in 2022 at just 30 years old. He's since returned to Arsenal and is currently the under-18 head coach.

Marcus Rashford has had an up-and-down time over the last eight years. When he first burst onto the scene, it looked as though he was destined to become a major star, and at times, it's looked like he's on the right track, but then he's also suffered poor form at times too. After a career-best 2022/23 season, he had a poor campaign last time out and was left out of Southgate's Euro 2024 plans as a result. His future at Manchester United is up in the air, but he remains at Old Trafford for now.