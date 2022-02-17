Highlights Carl Magnay won Sky One TV Show Football Icon 2 in 2007, winning him a contract at Chelsea.

The defender left Chelsea in 2012 and went on to play for numerous clubs including Gateshead and Hartlepool Town.

Magnay retired from professional football in 2023 and is now a first-team coach at MK Dons.

Becoming a professional footballer is the dream career for many amateur players around the world. The glitz and glamour, the insane salaries and, let's not forget, getting to play the beautiful game every day - it's a lifestyle that many can only fantasise about.

But becoming a professional footballer might be one of the hardest things in the world. The small number of players who actually make it lay bare the grim reality that there is a greater chance of someone getting hit by a meteorite than becoming a footballer.

Yet, some players do make it to the top level or at least get a glimpse of what life is like inside a Premier League football club. One of those is former Chelsea player Carl Magnay, who has enjoyed a rather unconventional journey in the world of football.

Back in 2007, Magnay appeared on the Sky One television show Football Icon, which gave unsigned players between the ages of 16 and 18 a chance to win a six-month contract with the then-Premier League champions and Stamford Bridge-based outfit, Chelsea.

The defender was a former Leeds academy prospect

Akin to the X Factor, a group of young hopefuls attended a series of merciless football trials that would whittle out the best players from the bunch. Magnay happened to be one of them, and speaking to The Athletic, he reminisced his amazing story.

"I remember thinking: 'This is quite brutal'. You stood in front of a big telly, on this big 'X' the production crew had put on the floor. There was no one coaching wise to actually talk to you about how you did. "You just had to wait for the screen to flash. It would either show a green tick if you'd made it, a big cross if you'd failed or a question mark if you were close and still to be decided. It was pretty cut-throat having to stand there like that. Thousands of boys in my trial didn't progress. Fortunately, I got a green tick."

At just 17 years of age, Gateshead-born Magnay had already been let go from Leeds United’s academy and, with his dream of making it into the big time seemingly in tatters, had just started a six-week trial at Middlesbrough before he went to the first session of the much-beloved television competition.

But the centre-back advanced through the rounds, attending training sessions at Chelsea's Cobham training centre, working with Dutch side FC Twente for a week and also jetting off to Los Angeles to train with LA Galaxy.

He even spent time training under the wing of Brendan Rodgers, Jose Mourinho's assistant coach at the time, and got to train with first-team players like Didier Drogba, Arjen Robben and Damien Duff, all of whom are considered Chelsea cult heroes.

“I remember John Terry coming up to me afterwards saying how well I’d done in possession, that I’d not given it [the ball] away. Defensively I struggled at times; they were so much quicker and sharper than I was. But pure adrenaline got me through. “If it all ended after that session, I’d have been happy. I have a photo up on my wall where I live now of me in a one-v-one, defending against Joe Cole that day."

It was an unforgettable journey for Magnay and his family, having emerged as Football Icon 2’s winner and a promising Chelsea academy prospect, but all things must come to an end. And in January 2012, the defender bid farewell to Stamford Bridge and took another step in his career.

Magnay’s Career Post-Chelsea

Played for: Gateshead, Hartlepool and Grimsby

In the process, Magnay was eventually cut to the last three finalists before finally being given the good news that he had won the show. But what happened to the centre-back-turned-right-back, a two-cap Northern Ireland Under-21 international, afterward?

Well, as The Athletic reports, he stayed at Chelsea for another four and a half years, earning himself several more contracts, a hard enough task in itself, as he had to prove to the coaches and the Chelsea staff that he was good enough to warrant a place at the club.

During his time in west London, however, he endured two separate loan spells at Northampton and Milton Keynes Dons as his employers looked to offer him a chance at first-team football - an opportunity that was, understandably, not so forthcoming at Chelsea.

Carl Magnay - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Hartlepool Utd 117 5 9 23 2 Gateshead FC 109 4 2 19 2 Grimsby Town 45 1 2 8 0 Spennymoor Town 38 0 0 5 3 Northampton Town 2 0 0 0 0 Milton Keynes Dons 1 0 0 0 0

After making 20 appearances for the reserves, things turned sour for the defender, who suffered a stress fracture in his spine and a cruciate knee ligament injury in 2010. That spelt the end of his playing career with the Premier League juggernauts, despite having the world at his feet after being crowned the winner of Football Icon 2.

Upon leaving the Blues, Magnay secured a free transfer to his boyhood club, Gateshead. Stints at Grimsby Town, Hartlepool and Spennymoor Town followed before he enjoyed a brief career break in December 2021. He then returned the same month to sign for National League outfit Gateshead.

Now a coach at MK Dons

Yet, it seems his affinity with Chelsea never waned. The Football Icon winner plied his trade as a regional youth scout for the two-time Champions League winners and as a coach for the Under-13s until this summer, all while still playing.

“That’s what the club do so well, they keep people around who know what it’s like to go through the process of becoming a footballer with them.” Magnay told The Athletic before admitting that the programme had changed his life.

Finishing his playing days with Gateshead, the now-35-year-old suffered a long-term ACL injury and called time on his career in November 2023 with his eyes set on pursuing a future in coaching. This summer, Magnay linked up with former boss Mike Williamson and his assistant Ian Watson - two chiefs he played under at Gateshead - as he became part of the MK Dons’ first-team coaching staff.

During his career, the player-turned-coach enjoyed a temporary stint at Stadium MK in 2009 under then-manager Roberto di Matteo and, as such, is excited about his new challenge. He said: “I’m working with people that I know really well and that’s hugely important, to have an environment that you’re happy working in.”