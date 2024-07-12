Highlights Conor McGregor became a household name when he viciously knocked out Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds in 2015 at UFC 194.

The Irishman became the featherweight champion that night, and his career skyrocketed to astronomical heights.

However, it's taken until 2024 for UFC fans to realise what happened to his opponent, Aldo, straight after the knockout.

Conor McGregor etched his name in history nine years ago, when he knocked Jose Aldo out in just 13 seconds to become the undisputed featherweight champion at UFC 194. The win at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in December 2015 sealed the Irishman's title of “Mystic Mac.”

McGregor said ahead of UFC 194: "I see him overreacting, overextending, and then being knocked out unconscious." Even if this may be seen as the title challenger hyping himself up, video footage from the Irishman's locker room just prior to his fight with Aldo revealed he was getting ready to fulfil his prophecy.

McGregor could be seen bouncing around on his dressing room mat, shadowboxing as his coaches and colleagues looked on before he took a step back and delivered a short, quick left hook. The Notorious unleashed the same exact left hook on Aldo in their bout, when the latter came out firing, knocking him out in what was the fastest finish in UFC title fight history.

Years later, eagle-eyed fans have spotted a hilarious detail that went strikingly under everyone’s radar nine years ago. Reddit user u/RevolutionaryClub530 posted a clip from the bout and said: “Anybody else notice Aldo getting kneed in the face by John McCarthy lol.”

The video footage showed referee John McCarthy’s knee striking Aldo in the face after he was grounded due to McGregor’s onslaught. McCarthy was interjecting between the duo and trying to stop the Irishman after his left hook had dropped the Brazilian to the ground. Fans made fun of the video, suggesting the referee was the rightful champion, for dealing the final blow.

The Aftermath of Jose Aldo vs Conor McGregor

McGregor's lightning-fast victory made him the undisputed featherweight champion and catapulted him to global superstardom. For Aldo, the loss ended a decade-long undefeated streak and marked a significant career setback.

Following the bout, McGregor's personality and knockout power instantly made him a worldwide superstar. "Precision beats power, and timing beats speed," he declared after the bout, perfectly summarising his mindset. In contrast, Aldo felt devastated by the quick loss. He was having a hard time processing the defeat, but he promised himself that he would come back stronger.

When McGregor saw the distraught King of Rio with his head bowed, he decided to let go of his bad guy act and provide him some consolation at a difficult moment. In heartfelt footage from UFC 194, Notorious patted his opponent on the shoulder and expressed regret that their much-anticipated bout had ended quickly. After that, McGregor promised to face Aldo in a rematch, but that never materialised.

What Jose Aldo & Conor McGregor Are Doing Now

Aldo made his return to MMA action for the first time since 2022 in May this year as he beat Jonathan Martinez in front of a passionate Brazil crowd in Rio. The 37-year-old hit clean shots that forced his opponent to back off. He secured a rare takedown in the third round, his first since 2014, to a loud ovation. Aldo won the fight via unanimous decision. It was the final contest of his UFC contract; the Hall of Famer and former featherweight champion might be prepared to pursue a boxing career, but he did suggest that he would fight on in the Octagon.

Aldo said: "Maybe we can come back in here and become the champion."

Meanwhile, McGregor, who was set to return to action this year after breaking his leg three years ago, is still out of action. He sustained the injury at the end of the first round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier and has not competed since. He was scheduled to face Michael Chandler last month, but he had to withdraw due to a broken toe in training. The Irishman claimed he will be ready to return in August or September, but UFC CEO Dana White said that he doubts he will be back before November.