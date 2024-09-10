Key Takeaways Lee Carsley's first match in charge of England's under-21s was a 2-0 win against Kosovo in 2021.

Carsley has shown his ability to develop young players, with the likes of Marc Guehi and Cole Palmer all going on to represent England's senior team.

Rhian Brewster and Josef Bursic's career trajectories show that not every player who started against Kosovo in 2021 has gone on to experience great levels of success.

Lee Carsley was appointed as England’s interim manager following Gareth Southgate's departure in July 2024. And since guiding the Three Lions to a commanding 2-0 win over noisy neighbours, the Republic of Ireland, there has been much discussion about his experience within English football and his suitability to its intended philosophies.

Indeed, this isn't the 50-year-old's first experience in international management; he has previously overseen the under-20 and under-21 teams, with the latter role still technically his, while his future remains uncertain. The England FA is currently seeking the right candidate to lead the senior team after Euro 2024 final heartbreak against Spain, and Carsley has been given a six-match trial to demonstrate that he is the best fit.

This week marks the third anniversary of Carsley's debut match in charge of the U21s—a 2-0 victory over Kosovo U21s at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. Fifteen England players, including substitutes, participated in that game, and while many have since become prominent figures in football, it’s a good time to reflect on how each of the starting players' careers have panned out since Carsley opened the door for them in 2021.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Josef Bursik; Max Aarons, Marc Guehi, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Luke Thomas

Josef Bursik’s career has taken an unconventional journeyman-esque path. The young goalkeeper came through Wimbledon’s academy, signed for Stoke City, went on six different loans across the English football pyramid, joined Club Brugge in Belgium, made a few appearances for their youth team, and is now on loan at Hibernian in Edinburgh.

Nevertheless, it is through his centre-back pairing against Kosovo that Carsley’s knack for elevating young talent is especially evident. Marc Guehi has captained Crystal Palace in the Premier League and was one of the best performers at Euro 2024, despite critics suggesting he would fail to fill the void left by Harry Maguire. Meanwhile, Taylor Harwood-Bellis also plays in the top flight with newly-promoted Southampton, after being instrumental in their promotion push while on loan from Manchester City last season.

Max Aarons, after five seasons as a key figure at Norwich City where he barely missed a minute of football, signed for Bournemouth last summer. His promising first season was cut short by injury and he’s yet to reclaim his starting spot, but time is on his side. Meanwhile, completing the back four is Luke Thomas. Now 23, the Leicester City player has also had a mixed career since Carsley handed him his break, and he hopes a recent loan to Middlesbrough will reignite his form after being the under-21's trusted left-back.

Related England Team vs Finland 'Leaked' as Lee Carsley Makes Bold Changes The 50-year-old is set to make wholesale changes to the side that defeated Ireland 2-0 on Saturday.

Midfielders

Conor Gallagher, Oliver Skipp, James Garner

If there is one thing above all which Carsley got right in his debut victory over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday evening, it was his midfield blueprint. Bringing Jack Grealish into a central role worked wonders for the Three Lions after the Manchester City man was overlooked by Gareth Southgate.

For this reason, it's hardly a surprise that his under-21's midfield trio will spark intrigue from Premier League viewers. The focal point of that lineup three years ago was Conor Gallagher, who recently made a £34million switch to Atletico Madrid after Enzo Maresca's arrival saw him fall out of the first-team reckoning.

Prior to this, the 24-year-old had been an important midfield engine component for his predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, and he had also captured the zeitgeist of Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace hopefuls with his lung-busting runs all across the pitch. At the time of Carsley's maiden under-21 fixture, he was joined by Oliver Skipp, who has also recently completed a transfer, signing for Leicester City this summer after making over 100 appearances for Tottenham and almost 50 for Norwich City during a 2020-21 loan spell.

James Garner was on loan at Nottingham Forest, having already made a few first-team appearances for Manchester United, when he started alongside the aforementioned Gallagher and Skipp. After several seasons in the Championship, he impressed enough to earn a move to Merseyside, with Everton signing the Birkenhead-born midfielder - a club he has become a constant fixture at since moving two summers ago.

Forwards

Cole Palmer, Rhian Brewster, Noni Madueke

Remarkably, Cole Palmer hadn’t made a Premier League appearance for Manchester City when Carlsey took charge of the England U21s. He would only play in 19 league matches across his entire City career when all was said and done, but a move to Chelsea last summer changed everything.

Having been one of the best Premier League players during 2023/24, a term in which he was crowned Young Player of the Season, Palmer's next step is to become a key player at international level. He has all the quivers in his bow to succeed, and it could be Carsley's introduction that helps the 22-year-old tap into his full potential on the world stage after being somewhat of a second thought to Southgate throughout Euro 2024, as Bukayo Saka was preferred.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player contributed to more Premier League goals last season than Cole Plamer, who found the back of the net 22 times and provided his teammates with 11 assists.

Little did Palmer know that, three years on from that largely-inconspicuous victory over Kosovo, he would be once again teaming up with Noni Madueke at Chelsea. In fact, in the second round of Premier League fixtures in 24/25, the duo combined as Palmer provided a hat-trick of assists for Madueke's first-career hat-trick of goals against Wolves.

Joining the frightening duo at the time, though, was the less fortunate Rhian Brewster. After a lot of hype early in his career, the forward only ended up making four senior appearances for Liverpool - none of which came in the Premier League. At the time of the England v Kosovo U21 match, Brewster had completed a loan spell at Swansea and his first permanent season with Sheffield United.

The Blades have yo-yo’d between the Premier League and the Championship since Brewster’s arrival. They’re looking to win promotion back to the Premier League from the second tier in 2024-25, but the 24-year-old's fall from grace doesn't appear to have found a way of rebounding after he contributed to just two goals in 16 league games last season.