It is hard to predict the future, but in football, it is common courtesy to throw your hat on the next big superstar the moment a youngster breaks onto the scene. One exceptional performance from a teenager is all it takes for fans to be convinced they have seen the next best thing emerging.

Sometimes this can be spot on, as their talent is so undeniable. Other times, it may not work out for a multitude of reasons. Back in 2020, before even being a World Cup winner, Lionel Messi tipped 15 starlets in particular for greatness. Nearly half a decade on, GIVEMESPORT has decided to take a look at how many of those names actually fulfilled their potential.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool

Starting off with a definite hit. Messi labelled the then-Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold as an "impressive" attacking fullback. Years later, he has won everything he can win in England and could be eyeing up a move to Real Madrid at the end of his contract. The Argentine said:

"A full-back who is impressive going forward."

Christian Pulisic: AC Milan

At Chelsea, Christian Pulisic never quite hit the heights expected of him, except for one brief period during the pandemic. However, since making the switch to AC Milan, the USMNT player has been in outstanding form and is now one of the most creative and lethal players in all of Italy. On the American, Messi said:

"He has great balance and agility."

Mason Mount: Manchester United

A year on from Messi's comments, Mason Mount provided the assist for Kai Havertz's winning goal in the Champions League final. However, injuries derailed the Englishman's career at Stamford Bridge and his subsequent move to Manchester United. He is, however, believed to be a favourite of new manager Ruben Amorim. Messi's assertive verdict in 2020 was:

"Having watched him play he has the potential to be one of the best."

Phil Foden: Manchester City

Phil Foden is one of the best midfielders in world football having forced his way into Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City. The English superstar won the 2023-2024 PFA Player of the Year award, emphasising his rise to the very top of the game.

This has not been a surprise to the Argentine legend, who stated that Foden:

"Will do amazing things in the game. He has huge talent."

Jadon Sancho: Chelsea

Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United was supposed to take him to the next level but things didn't exactly work out for the winger. Since his move to Chelsea though, the former Borussia Dortmund star has looked back to his best, making the United faithful question how it could've turned into such a nightmare at the Theatre of Dreams.

One of things the Stretford End never saw enough of was Sancho's one-on-one ability, which is all the more surprising since Messi said:

"His ability to dribble past defenders is impressive."

Luka Jovic: AC Milan

After his breakout season at Frankfurt, Luka Jovic never managed to continue his form at the highest level. His move to Real Madrid saw him sink rather than swim and the Serbian is now struggling to get any minutes under his belt at the San Siro. Probably Messi's biggest miss of all the 15.

Maybe the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner went a tad over the top with this one. On Jovic, Messi claimed he was:

"A magical player who makes the impossible, possible."

Kai Havertz: Arsenal

A player who divides opinion, more people have grown to appreciate what Kai Havertz brings to the table since his move to Arsenal. However, Messi's claims that the German shows great "composure in front of goal" may have some scratching their heads, as one of Havertz's biggest drawbacks is the fact he is not a natural finisher despite leading the line for Mikel Arteta's side. The Argentine said:

“His composure in front of goal is so impressive for such a young player”

Eder Militao: Real Madrid

When fit, Eder Militao is often part of Real Madrid's starting lineup. However, having already recovered from a serious ACL injury, the Brazilian has since suffered another major injury setback and is on the sidelines once again.

He will need to show his fiery spirit to recover even stronger, but that is something Messi believes he has in him, as the Inter Miami man once said that the defender was:

"A phenomenal talent and fierce competitor."

Ousmane Dembele: Paris Saint-Germain

A former teammate of Messi's, Ousmane Dembele never quite justified the gargantuan fee Barcelona paid for his services. He has since found his feet back in his homeland as he is now the face of Paris Saint-German's front three without Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. Having seen him close up, the Argentine said of Dembele:

"His pace is frightening in training."

Houssem Aouar: Al-Ittihad

Having threatened to make a move away from Lyon to one of Europe's elite for years, Houssem Aouar instead settled for the riches in Saudi Arabia when he moved to Al-Ittihad in 2024, just a year after joining Roma on a free transfer. Unsurprisingly, the French-turned-Algerian international has taken the Saudi Pro League by storm.

Messi earmarked Aouar for success because:

"He is always calm with the ball at his feet with an excellent technical quality."

Frenkie de Jong: Barcelona

Still an incredibly talented player, Frenkie de Jong has never fully settled into life at Camp Nou. Manchester United were after his services for several years, but with Erik ten Hag no longer at the helm, a move for the Dutchman looks incredibly unlikely.

Speaking on his teammate at the time, Messi claimed De Jong was:

"One of the most accomplished passers I have ever seen for his age."

Joao Felix: Chelsea

Another name you can argue hasn't quite reached the level he once threatened to. Ultimately, Joao Felix's move to Atletico Madrid was not the right one for the young Portuguese star. Loan moves to Chelsea and Barcelona did help his stock, and he is now back at Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis. Messi surmised of the teenager sensation almost five years ago:

"One of the most exciting young players in the world right now."

Kylian Mbappe: Real Madrid

The easiest one to call. By 2020, Kylian Mbappe had already won the World Cup and was one of the stars of the tournament. In 2022, he scored a hat-trick in the final in a losing effort to Messi. In 2024, he finally completed his long-touted move to Real Madrid. However, the Frenchman is still yet to win a Ballon d'Or, which many would've expected him to achieve by the time he reached his mid-twenties.

It was easy to wax lyrical on Mbappe, but Messi kept his comments short and sweet, saying:

"He is so fast and he can finish. Very dangerous."

Joshua Kimmich: Bayern Munich

Messi praised Joshua Kimmich as being a "hugely talented fullback", although the German has since undergone a Philip Lahm-esque transformation into a holding midfielder. He is still an incredibly important part of the Bayern Munich squad. Messi noted his talents on the ball, calling him a:

"Hugely talented full-back who provides so many assists."

Benjamin Pavard: Inter Milan

Messi was definitely thinking of that 2018 World Cup goal when talking about Benjamin Pavard and his ball-striking ability. His heroics that summer earned him a move to Germany but he now plays for Serie A giants Inter Milan. At the time, Messi said:

"A classy defender who can strike a ball so well."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 15/12/2024