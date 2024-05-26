Highlights Lonzo Ball faced career-threatening injuries, including three knee surgeries.

Ball was expected to be the face of the Lakers but faced misfortune in his NBA career.

Ball's progress in injury rehab shows potential return, key for Bulls' improvement.

Last summer, reports suggested the Chicago Bulls were “privately” inclined to believe Lonzo Ball wouldn’t ever play basketball again.

Ball hasn't played in a game since Jan. 14, 2022. After Ball's initial diagnosis was to sideline him for a week -- it turned into a perplexing absence.

Ball has experienced lingering leg and ankle problems since the start of his career. The worst came when he had to miss the entirety of the 2022-2023 season. In addition, he's only played in more than 60 games a season once in his six-year career. At the young age of 25, he's already had to undergo three different knee surgeries.

It once got so bad that Ball's knee soreness made it hard for him to walk up the stairs.

Where It Went South

Ball's career took a sudden nosedive

We learned later that Lonzo Ball would need surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. The Bulls announced that Ball would be back in 6-to-8 weeks. After two months, Ball's knee hadn't progressed much. Even if there was little hope for a return, it was shot down when Chicago shut Ball down for the remainder of the season in March. Ball's discomfort continued throughout the offseason. The pain got progressively worse when it was supposed to be a time of cautious rehab.

Ball was forced to have a second surgery in September. When there was a bit of hope that Ball might be ready to play around mid-season, the surgery would push Ball's timeline too far out to predict. Instead of hearing about a potential return, reports fled the internet around mid-March suggesting Ball would need to undergo yet another procedure on that knee.

In one calendar year, a third surgery was on the way. Rumors about Ball potentially missing the entire 2023-24 season were true. There was no chance for a Lonzo Ball return in 2024. With all the time away from the game, Ball opened up on what it was like dealing with the injury.

"There was a point where we would warm up and stuff, and I would go through certain days and it would be fine... then whenever I got to real basketball activities, I just couldn't do it. Unfortunately, this is what's at hand and has to be dealt with. We feel like surgery, again, is the best option.'' -Lonzo Ball

Ball was just 24 years old when he went down with this injury. The injury has cost him nearly three seasons. Given the pressure and expectation he had as the No. 2 overall pick, Ball's career has unfolded in misfortune thus far. Even worse, his future in the NBA is as uncertain as anything can be.

Ball Carried 'Face of The Franchise' Expectations

A label many dream of, few conquer

The young man the Lakers drafted out of UCLA wasn't just supposed to be the modern-day version of an iconic Laker legend. He was supposed to carry the weighty expectations of lifting a royal franchise out of the doldrums. Days after he heard his name called on draft day, Ball stood where the 16-time NBA champions’ nine retired numbers hung over the practice court.

“I’m going to put a little pressure on you right now. You look to your right, there’s some jerseys hanging on that wall. We expect a Ball jersey hanging up there one day, all right? Good.” -Magic Johnson

Then the L.A. Lakers ' President of Basketball Operations, Magic Johnson immediately dubbed his 19-year-old point guard “the new face of the Lakers, the guy who I think will lead us back to where we want to get to.”

Ball had some nice moments with the Purple and Gold. But he didn't last long enough with the franchise to live up to the standards placed on his shoulders. The Lakers decided to trade Ball after just two seasons. In Ball's last season with L.A., he had the unique opportunity to play alongside the man he grew up watching: LeBron James .

Ball and James became only the eighth pair of teammates to record a triple-double in the same game when they did it during their November 2018 win against the Charlotte Hornets. With a win on Christmas day, the Lakers improved to 20-14. Ball was a huge factor in L.A. being among the top-seeded teams in the Western Conference.

2018-19 L.A. Lakers: With/Without Ball Category Off. Rating Def. Rating W/L With 108.5 107.6 20-14 Without 108.4 113.6 12-23

Injuries derailed Ball and the Lakers' season. His last appearance in 2018-19 came on Jan. 19 when he sprained his ankle in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets . The Lakers announced on March 14 that Ball wouldn't return for the season. He also sat out 30 games as a rookie because of various ailments, including a sprained MCL and a knee contusion.

L.A. failed to make the postseason for the 6th year in a row. Over the summer, Ball was traded for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis.

Finding His Niche in The NBA

After early struggles, Ball proved he was 2nd pick material

It’s worth mentioning just how valuable Ball has been since day 1 in the NBA. In 2021-22, the Bulls were 27-13 with Ball in the lineup. They were barely a .500 team without him. In his last season in L.A., the Lakers were 7th in the NBA in overall defense and 10th in steals before Ball went down with an injury in January.

With Ball exiting the lineup, the Lakers fell to the bottom of the barrel in defensive efficiency. While Ball struggled to shoot the ball in his early seasons, he worked hard to retool his jumper. He went from under 30 percent from the 3-point line in his rookie season to over 42 percent in 2022!

Lonzo Ball Career Stats Seasons PPG APG RPG FG% 3P% '17-'18 - '18-'19 10.0 6.4 6.2 38.0% 31.5% '19-20 - '21-'22 13.1 6.1 5.5 41.2 38.7

Additionally, Ball was top-3 in steals, top-10 in 3-pointers made, and among the two best in blocks among point guards and shooting guards. Being forced to sit out came at an unlucky time for Ball. He was hitting his stride in his young career.

"My main focus has been on returning to the court and getting to a place where I can rejoin my teammates... this has been a frustrating process, but I'm confident these next steps are the best path forward. The support of my family, friends, fans, and medical staff throughout my recovery is what keeps me moving forward. I can't wait to get back to what I love doing most: playing basketball." -Lonzo Ball

Ball has only suited up for 252 of the possible 545 games in 7 years. Around three years ago, Ball’s first signs of fragility in the NBA quickly raised some red flags. Given the constant leg and ankle problems Ball had in his first two seasons, it's not surprising the Lakers questioned Ball's choice of footwear during games.

"[The Lakers] asked me about it, and I told 'em, 'I feel comfortable. If I wasn't comfortable, I wouldn't play in 'em. If I didn't play in Zo’s, I'd play in Kobe’s; I work out in LeBron’s, but that's because they're heavier." -Lonzo Ball

A couple of years later, Ball backtracked on his initial assessment of the Big Baller Brand shoes he used to wear during games.

“Them ZO2s I was playing in, they were not ready. No one knows this, but D-Mo (Lonzo’s business manager) had a backpack. And he had an extra like four pairs of shoes in there because I had to switch them every quarter because they would just rip.” -Ball

These remarks led some to point the finger at Big Baller Brand as the reason behind Ball's constant battles with injuries. Because his injuries were mostly in the lower extremities, blaming the shoes wasn't irrational by any stretch.

What's Next for Ball?

Nearly 3 years since his last game -- what happens now?

By all accounts, the progress Ball's made over his long absence has been minimal. A report before the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend indicated that he would start running again in January. But running and playing are two very different things. Fortunately, Ball appears to have taken another step in the right direction and has made some progress.

According to NBC Sports Chicago, Ball has been cleared for advanced activities in his rehab. Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that Ball had begun running, jumping, and cutting.

"Some of the workouts have been really, really positive and he has progressed. He has responded well. Some of the things that medical guys have shown me is he looks good moving. I'm just really happy for him personally for his progress. He has worked hard to put himself in this position. And hopefully, he can continue to progress." -Billy Donovan

Closing in on 3 years since his last appearance, the goal for Ball is to prove that he can stay on the floor. He needs to prove his physical toughness. Ball still has a ways to go on that front. He has not yet been cleared for contact or 5-on-5, so nothing is conclusive yet. When it once seemed Ball might never play another NBA game -- he appears to be trending in the right direction.

The Bulls are candidates to make the biggest leap in the standings if they can get a healthy Ball back in the lineup.