Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest strikers of all time and for good reason. The Brazilian was a magician in front of goal and aside from a few injuries towards the end of his career that slowed him down, he was unstoppable throughout his career. He played in some excellent teams and represented the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan over the years.

As a result, the icon managed to play alongside some exceptional talent. His list of former teammates is a real who's who of world-class figures. He has lined up alongside greats such as Luis Figo, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and many, many more. As a result, you'd be forgiven for assuming his best ever teammate would be somewhere of such stature. Someone who is regarded as one of the greatest players the world has ever seen.

That's not quite the case, though, and Ronaldo actually once revealed that the man he considered to be his best teammate ever was none other than former PSV Eindhoven man Luc Nilis. Unfortunately, despite the ex-striker's endorsement from the Brazilian, his stint in England is remembered as a tragic disappointment.

Nilis' Time With Ronaldo

They played together at PSV

While Ronaldo went on to play with some exceptional players throughout his career, it was his time with Nilis early in his time on the pitch that left the biggest impression. The two men both arrived at PSV in 1994 and together, they took the Eredivisie by storm. They were only together for two years before the Brazilian moved on to Barcelona, but during that time Nilis scored 44 goals and Ronaldo hit the back of the net 54 times.

In 1996, the Brazilian left for Spain, while Nilis remained with PSV until 2000. Throughout his entire stint in the Netherlands, he scored 133 goals and assisted 62 for his teammates in just 212 appearances. He had a superb run in the Eredivisie and, coupling that with his excellent time at Anderlecht, it's easy to see why Ronaldo rated him so highly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Luc Nilis scored 175 goals in 321 appearances with Anderlecht

His excellent form with PSV eventually earned him a move to England in 2000 when Aston Villa snapped him up. Unfortunately, the move was destined to end devastatingly short.

Nilis's Time at Aston Villa

He played just five games for the club

Despite being 33 at the time of his move to England, big things were still expected of Nilis. He was coming off the back of another 20+ goal season for PSV. Things started promisingly too. Nilis scored on his Villa debut in a UEFA Intertoto Cup match against Marila Pribram. His bright start continued on his Premier League debut when he hit the back of the net against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw.

That was as good as it got, though, as tragedy struck during Villa's Premier League encounter with Ipswich Town. During the contest, Nilis was involved in a collision with the Tractor Boys' goalkeeper, Richard Wright. It left the star with a compound fracture to his leg and ultimately spelt the end of his career as a footballer.

It is one of the worst injuries in football history and Nilis never played another match afterwards. This meant he played just five times and score just two goals for Villa following his move to England. It had a huge impact on him and the forward even went on to describe it as one of the worst periods of his life. Speaking to the Mirror via quotes shared by Sky Sports, he said:

"It was the worst moment of my life to be told I might have to lose part of my leg - that will live with me forever. It was such a bad break that it led to complications and it was nearly a disaster. I cried when I was told. It has been a nightmare and sometimes I wonder how I can get through the day. It has affected me very badly mentally. I know there are worse things that happen in the world, but this has destroyed my dreams. "I have never known anything like this happen to a player, and I keep on asking 'why me?' I am very low. Now my hope is that I will recover and be able to at least walk again. It saddens me so much that Aston Villa never saw the best of me, but despite that they have stood by me and given me their support."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 21/01/2025