After bouncing around six different teams in as many years, Mario Balotelli joined Genoa in October 2024 as he looked to find a more permanent home. The Italian has failed to spend more than a single season with a team since his three-year spell at OGC Nice between 2016 and 2019. Manager Alberto Gilardino decided to take a chance on him, though, and signed him earlier this season.

The manager was dismissed just weeks later, though, and he was replaced by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira. The former midfielder is considered one of the best in Premier League history, but his time as a manager has brought about very different levels of success. Like Balotelli, he's struggled to find a home for too long in recent years.

He's managed New York City FC, Nice, Crystal Palace, Strasbourg and now Genoa since becoming a coach in 2016. He's never lasted longer than two years in a role, though. Now, the two are together in Italy and it was the perfect opportunity for them to find success together. That hasn't been the case, though, and Balotelli's fortunes at Genoa have taken a turn for the worse following Vieira's arrival.

Vieira Has Frozen Balotelli Out of the Genoa Team

The forward has played just six times

On October 28 2024, Balotelli joined Genoa and less than a month later, on November 20, Vieira was appointed as the club's new manager and their time together hasn't gotten off to the most promising of starts. The manager has had a solid beginning to his tenure in Serie A, overseeing 19 matches so far and winning seven, drawing seven and losing five. Unfortunately for Balotelli, that run has mostly come without him.

After making his debut for the team on November 4, the former Manchester City man then played again three days later, but that was the last game under Gilardino. He went on to be used as a substitute in four of Vieira's first five games in charge of Genoa, but that's as good as it got for him. The Italian hasn't made a single appearance since. He's been named on the bench on three occasions, but he's been outright left out of the matchday squad in every other game.

Balotelli Hit Out at Vieira With Cryptic Social Media Post

He isn't happy with his situation at Genoa