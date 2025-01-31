What do you get the team that has everything? Well, back in 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo thought he knew the answer. Real Madrid had just won back-to-back Champions League titles heading into the 2017/18 season, and their quest for an unprecedented third successive crown was well underway.

While they did qualify for the knockout stages, they were less than convincing in doing so, finishing second in their group behind Tottenham Hotspur. Despite their dominance in recent years, Ronaldo believed an overhaul was needed for Madrid to continue to compete at the top level and had three players in mind to help, going as far as to tell Florentino Perez to make the moves happen.

Ultimately, it would matter little, as Zinedine Zidane would guide his Galacticos to European glory yet again without the proposed additions, while Ronaldo left the following summer. But what of the trio the Portuguese icon, and greatest goalscorer of all time, suggested? This is what happened to all three of them.

Marquinhos

Current club: PSG

The most successful of the names that Ronaldo selected is current Paris Saint-Germain skipper, Marquinhos. The Brazilian defender has been a regular fixture in the French capital, and at the time, he would have been just 23 years old and still yet to enter his prime.

Now 30, it’s safe to say he has well and truly entered his best years, but while he has watched superstars come and go from the Parc des Princes, he has remained faithful to the club that gave him his European break. This loyalty has rewarded him with plenty of domestic success, though he is yet to win a European honour, something switching to the Bernabeu might have given him. That said, he has undoubtedly cemented his legacy as one of the best defenders of his generation.

Goncalo Guedes

Current club: Villarreal

Ronaldo looked to his home nation for his next pick and clearly felt Goncalo Guedes was the leading candidate to fill his shoes for both club and country. At the time, Guedes was a hot prospect, proving himself in Spain at Valencia after joining on loan from PSG. A year later, he made his temporary switch permanent.

Whatever Ronaldo saw in Guedes, it never quite came to fruition. The winger joined a whole host of Portuguese stars at Wolves but spent the majority of the 2024/25 season coming off the bench after previous loan spells have failed to relight any spark. Now 28, it seems unlikely he will ever fulfil the promise he once had, and while he's still a talented player, his career trajectory suggests he may never reach the heights Ronaldo envisioned for him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Goncalo Guedes has played 20 games for Portugal alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Current club: Bournemouth

Technically, Ronaldo got his wish, just far later than he anticipated. Years after the famous number seven had departed Spain, Kepa Arrizabalaga was brought in on loan to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois. Up until that point, the shot-stopper had failed to impress anyone following his world-record move to Chelsea, where the price tag seemed to weigh heavily on him.

The 30-year-old was in and out of the Chelsea team and was firmly a second choice by the time his loan switch occurred in 2023. Even then, he was usurped by Andriy Lunin before Courtois was back fit. After all that, he has gone on yet another loan spell, this time to Bournemouth.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 31/01/2025.