Highlights Renato Sanches' promising career took a turn after a move to Bayern Munich, where he struggled with language barriers and high expectations.

Sanches' time in Germany was marked by a loan spell to Swansea City, where he regained some form but remained unremarkable.

The 26-year-old has not featured in a major international tournament for Portugal since EURO 2020, raising concerns about his waning career.

At the time of his European Championships debut in EURO 2016, Renato Sanches was enjoying a breakthrough season with Benfica, where he helped The Eagles win the Primeira Liga and Taca da Liga double in his one and only season in the famous red shirt, before being rewarded the coveted Golden Boy award after becoming the youngest Portuguese player to start and score in a major international tournament, in which Portugal won for the first time in its history in France.

In the space of barely 12 months, the 18 year-old's world was turned upside down, and although his talent was still budding, top European clubs were willing to punt on the teenager to deliver his high expectations. But like many rising stars who are trusted to live up to their demanding anticipations, the now-26-year-old is another to fall under the spurned bracket of those who were overpromised and ultimately underdelivered.

Related The 10 Youngest Goalscorers in Euro History Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney are just two of the 10 youngest goalscorers in Euro history

Renato Sanches' Early Career

Teenager whose list of talents seemed unending

In his early career, Sanches exemplified a midfield maestro who could set the pace of a match all by himself. From a young age, he was noted for having exceptional versatility as he could play defensively, offensively, and centrally or with emphasis on overloading the channels, which made him a self-taught teacher's pet right from the very start.

During an interview with Benfica TV, the Portuguese teenager compared himself to Clarence Seedorf, and whilst others likened him to Edgar Davids, the Lisbon-born midfielder appeared destined to make it to the top. He oozed confidence even more than he did footballing quality, which is often a sure-fire way of telling whether a player will fulfill their high ceilings or not.

Within just a year of playing in his home nation's top division, several European giants came banging on Benfica's door to prize the EURO 2016 winner away from the Iberian Peninsula, and it was Bayern Munich that turned Sanches' head the most. The German champions snapped up the promising youngster in a deal totalling €80 million, with the additional €45 million contingent on objectives.

Related What Happened to the 2016 Top 10 Wonderkids in World Football The top 10 wonderkids in world football were named in 2016, but where are they now?

But with the wisdom of hindsight, it turned out to be the wrong move for Sanches, who would probably chosen to have perfected his craft for longer in a system that benefitted him had he gotten the chance to see the impending downfall of his overhasty and overambitious career move.

Renato Sanches' Benfica Career Appearances 35 Goals 2 Assists 1 Honours 2

The Bayern Munich Years

A regretful move that ended with just 51 appearances in four years

With his move to Bayern Munich, Sanches became the most expensive Portuguese player to leave the domestic league, as well as the first Portuguese player to join the Bavarian side. The initial fee was also the fourth-highest paid in Bayern Munich's history, after those for Javi Martinez, Mario Gotze and Arturo Vidal, which only intensified the expectant discourse around his wonderkid status.

However, his promises were dashed after just one season. While Bayern won the Bundesliga, Sanches played only 25 matches across all competitions and did not record a single goal or assist. He started just four league games and played the entirety of only one, with his struggles of a language barrier - alongside the gruelling selection competition of the likes of Xabi Alonso, Thiago, and Vidal - derailing the then-19-year-old's desire to repay his hefty transfer fee with interest.

No better was Sanches' time in Germany better encapsulated, though, than when he washed up on Welsh shores a year after joining Carlo Ancelotti's side, with a loan move to Swansea City in the Premier League representing a shot in the dark in the hope that the Portugal teenager could get his career back on track.

It did nothing but drain the confidence from the underwhelming midfielder, with his manager, Carlos Carvalhal, saying:

"Renato knows he has had a very bad season. He is not at the level he was and when he had the injury in January, it finished him. Renato has a big talent, but he has much to learn. "He stopped learning when he left Benfica and went to one of the biggest clubs in the world."

Related 11 Best Wonderkids at Euro 2024 (Ranked) Here's a look at the most exciting young prospects lighting up the summer of football in Germany.

Upon returning to Bayern, Sanches was able to pick up a bit of form, winning the club's Player of the Month award for September 2018. But it was a short-lasting surprise for the out-of-favour middle man, who would leave the club two seasons later after announcing his discontent with his lack of playing time, picking up a £10,000 fine for not turning up to training in his attempts at sealing a move to Lille.

Renato Sanches' Bayern Munich Career Appearances 53 Goals 2 Assists 3 Honours 9

A Nondescript Post-Bayern Career

Spells at Lille, PSG, and Roma have been steady but unremarkable

The best byproduct of Renato Sanches' otherwise torrid time in Germany was that his below-par performances led many to take their eyes off of him, thus reducing the heavy burden of expectation that was placed on his young shoulders. And while a three-year stint at Lille was a run-of-the-mill style tenure, he was able to get a starting spot and maintain his fitness, playing 91 times for the French club.

If nothing else, it allowed Sanches to play football with a smile on his face again, and just as successful yet mundane one-year stints at PSG and Roma (on loan) followed. Now still contracted to the Parisian giants, it will be interesting to see where he ends up should Luis Enrique find Sanches surplus to requirements.

At international level, the 26-year-old hasn't featured in a major international tournament for Portugal since the delayed EURO 2020, failing to make the final squad for both the 2022 World Cup and the ongoing EURO 2024. This will come as a key concern for Sanches after having won 40 caps in quick succession as well as having a European Championship winners' medal to his name, but nevertheless, given the circumstances of other waning bright sparks, his situation is far more fortuitous than other flops.

Renato Sanches' 2023-24 Statistics Appearances 12 Goals 1 Minutes Played 262

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05.07.24