It is fair to say that the Manchester United fans have become accustomed to over the last decade is far from the one that dominated English football for close to a quarter of a century under Sir Alex Ferguson. There are plenty of reasons for this, whether it be poor recruitment, poor managerial choices, an abundance of errors behind the scenes, and overall years of decay. The other thing that has appeared to be lacking is personality and character.

Those two words are among the favourites in Roy Keane's vocabulary – a man who knows exactly what it takes to lead the Red Devils to glory. The Irishman is one of the greatest in the club's long history and was symbolic of the years of success throughout the '90s and early noughties. For many associated with the Old Trafford outfit, his words are gospel. But hindsight proves that sometimes, Keane might not always hit the nail on the head.

The former United skipper has made no bones about how poor his former employers have been in recent times, and rightly so. However, his solutions haven't always turned out to be correct. The most obvious being his obsession with seeing both Fred and Scott McTominay leave the club. The duo were frequently utilised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his reign at The Theatre of Dreams, but weren’t exactly a popular pairing. However, despite Keane's assertions that they couldn’t take United back to the top, Ruben Amorim's side continues to struggle without them, while Fred and McTominay excel in pastures new.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fred and McTominay, dubbed as 'McFred,' played 126 times together at Manchester United.

Roy Keane's Damning Verdict on Fred and McTominay

The Irishman was adamant the duo weren't good enough

Cast your minds back to 2022. Solskjaer was long gone, Ralf Rangnick had completed an ill-fated temporary stint in charge filled with suggestions of potential fixes, and it was now Erik ten Hag's turn to take to the dugout in front of the Stretford End. His first test would be a Brighton side on the up and ready to prove they belonged in the top half of the Premier League table. Surely the hope and excitement of a new era would be too much for the Seagulls?

On the contrary. The hosts lost 2-1 as Ten Hag made the worst possible start to his reign, and afterwards, waiting in the wings to deliver his scathing verdict was Keane. He hadn't pulled any punches when talking about both Fred and McTominay in the past, saying of the former that he wanted to grab Solskjaer and demand he reveal why he continued to persist with the Brazilian. His thoughts on this occasion, as per the Manchester Evening News, were just as blunt:

"The decision-making and the football intelligence, in particular from Fred - and I've said this for a long time - Fred and McTominay are not good enough. They won't get Manchester United back competing at the top. We see it week in, week out. [They are] not up to it."

While the pair would continue to play their role that season as United ultimately finished third in the Premier League and lifted the Carabao Cup, Keane's wish would be fulfilled in two years. Fred was shipped off to Fenerbahce in 2023, with McTominay moving to Napoli the following year. However, this would the making of them both.

Fred and McTominay Thriving Away From Old Trafford

The pair may have proved Keane wrong

Over in Turkey, Fred has gone on to prove himself under former United boss Jose Mourinho and has starred as Fenerbahce look to reel in league leaders Galatasaray. His combined total of nine goal contributions is the most of any midfielder in the Super Lig, having also created a total of six big chances – the fifth best compared to his counterparts. Furthermore, the former Shakhtar Donetsk star has continued his impressive defensive work, averaging 4.8 recoveries per game.

Then there's McTominay - the newest hero of Naples. A city that once lauded over Diego Maradona now bows to their modest new King as he steers them back towards the Serie A crown. The Scot has been nothing short of sensational in his new home, plying his trade in multiple different roles to full effect. Whether offensively or defensively, the 27-year-old has ranked among the best in Italy, with some even saying he is the best player in the country right now.

Some may argue that the pair are showcasing their skills after taking a step backwards, but given where United are, you can hardly call it that. Ruben Amorim currently has the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo in his ranks to work with, but ironically, these two players that Keane said weren't good enough are the exact mould that the new Portuguese coach would want to take United back to the top.

This take from Keane has aged more like old milk than fine wine, and McTominay and Fred are showing just how good they can be in far more stable environments. Their newly found fairytales only add to the nightmare that not even a collective of Devils have been able to overcome as of yet.

