Shawn Michaels is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is a former multiple-time champion and has competed in some of the best matches in history. Like many wrestlers, however, he has suffered his fair share of injuries, the most notable being his lazy eye.

For years, people have wondered how the injury happened, and the WWE kayfabe version and the real-life version are entirely different. In 2008, when Michaels was engaged in a heated feud with Chris Jericho, the latter smashed the former’s head onto a television screen. On several occasions, the pair tried to harm one another beyond the barriers of a regular wrestling match. WWE then used the coincidence of the lazy eye to tie their feud together.

However, the injury actually occurred four years prior, in 2004.

A&E’s WWE Rivals had an episode dedicated to the historical rivalry between Michaels and his former real-life rival turned friend, Bret Hart. The pair had quite a rivalry during the 90s era of WWE, including the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob’, which is still debated today. The two legends have since reconciled and left their heated past behind.

The Heartbreak Kid revealed to The Hitman that he was injured during a No Disqualification match against Kane at the Unforgiven pay-per-view in 2004. In the match, Michaels took a hit to the face from The Big Red Machine that resulted in a muscle attached to the eye moving a little out of place. The injury did not seem significant then, but it worsened throughout the years.

When Hart asked if the eye could be fixed, Michaels revealed that there was a procedure that could correct it, but he felt that it wasn’t worth the risks.

The lazy eye has become a quip for WWE fans and talent alike, with Michaels’ D-Generation X partner Triple H using the eye as a punchline for jokes and comedy skits.

In a YouTube video, Dr Mikhail Varshavski explained how when one eye gets damaged or misaligned, the brain usually favours the other. In Michaels’ case, he suffered a severe case of “retinal detachment.” The doctor stated: “This also happens if the eyes aren’t aligned well. It’s called Strabismus. The brain will choose one eye, and the other one will become the lazy eye. There are treatments, depending on what’s causing the condition. Obviously, a retinal detachment is a very extreme form of that. That requires a very urgent intervention, in like, 24 hours.”

Shawn Michaels is Still Involved in WWE

Michaels retired from in-ring competition in 2010, with his final match at WrestleMania XXVI against The Undertaker. He would, however, make sporadic appearances throughout the years. One year later, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and then again in 2019 alongside his D-Generation X teammates.

In 2016, the former WWE Champion became a trainer at the WWE Performance Center and two years later became a writer and producer for WWE’s Developmental show, NXT. In September 2021, Michaels took over running NXT shows due to Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque experiencing a cardiac incident. In September 2022, his job title was confirmed as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for NXT.