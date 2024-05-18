Highlights Jurgen Klopp has provided 18 teenage prospects at Liverpool with their Premier League debut since being appointed in October 2015.

Key players such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, and Rhys Williams have made significant contributions to the club.

The article also covers the current status of players who have left Liverpool, such as Dominic Solanke and Neco Williams, who are still playing in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp is a special man. A manager that came to Liverpool in a time of need – and now he’s one that will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, having won the admiration of those on the red side of Merseyside. Not only has he brought success, but the unwavering charm and loyalty he has shown throughout his trophy-ladened tutelage of the club is equally important in the eyes of his club’s supporters.

One perfect encapsulation of the dedication he commits to his craft and, more importantly, to Liverpool is by giving youngsters their first sniff of Premier League action. Since being appointed in October 2015, the German tactician has handed debuts in the top flight to 18 of Liverpool’s brightest teenage prospects – but what are they all up to nowadays?

Jurgen Klopp's 18 Premier League Debutants Name Date of Liverpool Debut Current Club Sheyi Ojo 20 March 2016 Cardiff City (on loan at KV Kortijk) Cameron Brannagan 1 May 2016 Oxford United Pedro Chirivella 1 May 2016 FC Nantes Sergi Canos 15 May 2016 Valencia Ovie Ejaria 6 November 2016 N/A Ben Woodburn 26 November 2016 Preston North End Trent Alexander-Arnold 14 December 2016 Liverpool Dominic Solanke 19 August 2017 Bournemouth Rafael Camacho 19 January 2019 Sporting CP Curtis Jones 7 December 2019 Liverpool Neco Williams 24 June 2020 Nottingham Forest Rhys Williams 16 December 2020 Liverpool Tyler Morton 20 November 2021 Liverpool (on loan at Hull) Kaide Gordon 16 January 2022 Liverpool Stefan Bajcetic 27 August 2022 Liverpool Bobby Clark 27 August 2022 Liverpool Ben Doak 26 December 2022 Liverpool Jayden Danns 21 February 2024 Liverpool

Players Who Are Still at Liverpool

Alexander-Arnold and Bajcetic feature

Let’s kick off with the biggest star, shall we? Trent Alexander-Arnold, a boyhood Red, needs no introduction given he has emerged as one of the Premier League’s best playmakers this season since making his debut back on 14 December 2016.

Curtis Jones is also still at the club, having made 132 appearances since his Premier League debut – and has proven time and time again to be a useful asset to have at Klopp’s disposal. As has Rhys Williams, who has recently been called back to his parent club after an injury setback, but he's on the list of Liverpool players who could leave this summer.

Williams, who struggled to dislodge the likes of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, made his debut in the top tier back in December 2020. After almost a year with no new Premier League debutants, Tyler Morton got his opportunity to shine in November 2021 but is currently on loan at Hull City in order to get some much-needed game time.

An extremely exciting talent in the Liverpool ranks, the fact that injuries have sidelined Ben Doak for the best part of the 2023/24 season is a terrible shame. The Scotland Under-21 international, 18, has played just 13 minutes this season – but will be looking to be more involved next term.

After signing him from Derby County, Kaide Gordon - ranked 31st in Klopp's list of 45 signings - got his first crack at the Premier League whip in early 2022 but has made just seven appearances in all competitions for the senior side. The 19-year-old’s primary involvement has come in the youth set-up, with him poised to emerge as a first-teamer in the near future.

Midfield duo Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark are both members of Liverpool’s senior squad after making their Premier League debuts on the same day – their 9-0 drubbing over Bournemouth, one of the biggest wins in Premier League history, on 27 August 2022 – and have now made 22 and 14 appearances in all competitions, respectively.

Klopp’s latest – and most likely, final – debutant is 18-year-old Jayden Danns. The Liverpool-born ace made his Premier League debut in February 2024 and even featured in their memorable League Cup triumph against Chelsea a mere four days later.

Players Who Have Now Left Liverpool

Dominic Solanke and Neco Williams are still playing in the Premier League

Sheyi Ojo was once a dynamic winger looking to stamp his authority on the state of play at Liverpool – and his breakthrough in the Premier League came in March 2016 as he duly became Klopp’s inaugural debutant in the competition. After a string of loan stints away from Anfield, he joined Cardiff City but is now on loan at Belgian outfit KV Kortijk.

Cameron Brannagan, who now plays for Oxford United, went on to make nine senior appearances after his top flight debut as a 19-year-old. After failing to make the cut, however, he moved to his current League One employers – and has been there ever since.

For Pedro Chirivella, it was a matter of his first and last Premier League appearances. Klopp gave the Spanish holding midfielder the opportunity to have a taste of top tier action in one of the final games of the 2015/16 season, but joined FC Nantes on a free transfer in 2020 and has now made 141 appearances for the French outfit.

Similarly to Chirivella, Sergi Canos was handed his first and only Premier League – and in the winger’s case, Liverpool – appearance on the final day of the 2015/16 season against West Bromwich Albion. The Spaniard, now 27, spent the next season with Brentford but is currently plying his trade for Valencia.

Ovie Ejaria is now without a club after making his top flight debut in November 2016 – but Ben Woodburn, who made his debut just 20 days after Ejaria, has become an 11-cap Wales international. The Nottingham-born midfielder, now 24, is playing in the Championship for Preston North End.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Woodburn is the youngest player Jurgen Klopp has ever handed a Premier League debut to.

Dominic Solanke is the highest-profile name from the bunch of players that were given their Premier League debuts by none other than soon-to-depart Klopp. Having been one of the players to have proved doubters wrong this season, the now-Bournemouth talisman is in the form of his life.

Rafael Camacho endured a rotten time in Merseyside. Coming on as a late substitute against Crystal Palace for his Premier League debut, he was quickly sold to Sporting CP, where he has resided ever since, barring loan stints at Rio Ave, B SAD and Aris Saloniki. Neco Williams, still earning his corn in England’s top division, now plays for Nottingham Forest after the Welshman chalked up 33 games for Liverpool. Now a regular at the City Ground, the 23-year-old is also ever-present in the senior Wales set-up.