Predicting the future is never an easy task. That's especially true when it comes to football. The beautiful thing about the beautiful game is that anything can happen. Any team is capable of providing incredible upsets on any given day, players who previously flew under the radar can burst onto the scene and rise to the top of the Champions League.

Despite the odds being against them, The Guardian still decided to try their luck and in 2014, they named the 40 teenagers in football that fans should keep an eye on. They essentially tipped them all for big things going forward. Some, they got spot on and, naturally, others they got very, very wrong. Let's take a look.

40 teenagers The Guardian tipped for success in 2014 Player Team then Team now Guido Vadala Boca Juniors Atletico Sarmiento Daniel Da Silva Perth Glory Macarthur Youri Tielemans Anderlecht Aston Villa Malcom Corinthians Al Hilal Gerson Fluminense Flamengo Bozhidar Kraev Levski Sofia Western Sydney Wanderers Li Zhongyi Guangzhou Evergrande Shijiazhuang Gongfu Alveiro Sanchez Deportivo Cali Retired Ante Coric Dinamo Zagreb NK Varaždin Nikola Vlasic Hajduk Split Torino Mikkel Duelund Midtjylland Aarhus Gymnastikforening Dominic Solanke Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Ryan Ledson Everton Preston North End Ousmane Dembele Rennes PSG Jean-Kevin Augustin PSG FC Basel Maxime Lopez Marseille Paris FC Benjamin Henrichs Bayer Leverkusen RB Leipzig Benedikt Gimber Hoffenheim 1. FC Heidenheim. Lazaros Lamprou Panathinaikos Raków Częstochowa Federico Bonazzoli Inter Milan US Cremonese Daisuke Sakai Oita Trinita PSM Makassar Erick Aguirre Morelia C.F. Monterrey Abdelhak Nouri Ajax Retired Jari Schuurman Feyenoord Dordrecht Sander Svendsen Molde Viking Dawid Kownacki Lech Poznan Werder Bremen (On loan at Fortuna Düsseldorf) Ruben Neves Porto Al Hilal Cristian Manea FC Viitorul Rapid București Timur Zhamaletdinov CSKA Moscow Shinnik Yaroslavl Luka Jovic Red Star Belgrade AC Milan Irfan Fandi Unattached Port FC Fagrie Lakay Santos Pyramids FC Jung-Hyun Seo Pohang Steelers Retired Adrian Marin Villarreal Braga Julen Arellano Barcelona Unattached Ferran Sarsanedas Barcelona AE Prat Erik Andersson Landskrona Bois Orebro SK Enes Unal Bursaspor Bournemouth Erik Palmer-Brown Sporting Kansas City Panathinaikos Phan Thanh Hau Hoang Anh Gia Lai Quảng Nam

Ones The Guardian Got Wrong

They had a fair few stinkers

Considering the players that The Guardian tipped for great things back in 2014 were all around 16/17 years old at the time, there really wasn't much senior football for them to go off when making their prediction. As a result, they were way off the mark with quite a few of the players.

The majority of the names they listed have never come close to reaching the top of football, plying their trades in lesser-known leagues and with teams that many fans won't even recognise. In fact, only eight of the players included in The Guardian's list are currently playing in one of Europe's top five leagues. There are a handful also playing in the top division of prominent nations, such as Portugal and Greece, but for the most part, most are playing in very low-profile divisions.

Three players have since retired, with Jung-Hyun Seo and Alveiro Sanchez calling it a day not long after the list was released. Ajax's Abdelhak Nouri has also stepped away from the game, but through tragic circumstances as he suffered a cardiac arrythmia attack during a pre-season game which left him with severe brain damage. Julen Arrelano has been without a club for several years, but there's been no official confirmation of a retirement for the former Barcelona youngster.

Some Players Have Carved Out Nice Careers

They haven't quite lived up to expectations

While The Guardian got some predictions very wrong and they got some who have more than lived up to the hype, there are also some who have had fine careers in senior football without ever really flirting with reaching the next level. The likes of Adrian Marin, Nikola Vlasic, Ryan Ledson and Erik Palmer-Brown have had solid careers.

They've played for some notable teams and all four are currently playing in Europe, at Braga, Torino, Preston North End and Panathinaikos respectively. Enes Unal is another star who was named and, these days, is at Bournemouth. Having had a successful loan spell with the club last season, he joined permanently this summer. Playing in the Premier League is a big deal and if the move works out, he could separate himself from the rest of the players in the middle of the pack.

Players Who The Guardian Were Right to List

These figures have had fine careers

The Guardian named some players in their 2014 list who have gone on to have pretty impressive careers. Back in 2014 when he was tipped for special things, Malcom was playing for Corinthians, but soon moved to Bordeaux where he thrived. He eventually earned a big move to Barcelona and while that didn't work out, he refound his form at Zenit Saint Petersburg. These days, he's playing with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. One of his current teammates, Ruben Neves, was also included in the list.

The midfielder had great promise at Porto and went on to star for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship and then the Premier League. He was vital in the side's early success in the English top flight and was linked with the likes of Arsenal for a while. He ultimately moved to Al Hilal in 2023, though, and he and Malcom are two of the highest-paid players in the league.

Luka Jovic and Benjamin Henrichs are playing in two of the top five leagues in Europe and representing two of the best teams in those nations, at AC Milan and RB Leipzig respectively. Probably the two players who have most lived up to the hype, though, are Youri Tielemans and Dominic Solanke who are currently on the books at Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur. The two men have thrived in the Premier League in recent years and earned their moves to the teams as a result. The former is playing Champions League football with Villa this campaign, and, while there's a belief that the latter should be doing more at Spurs, he is leading the lines for Ange Postecoglou's men in the Europa League.