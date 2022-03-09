Highlights Liverpool's miracle comeback against Barcelona was famous aided by a quick corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ball boy Oakley Cannonier's quick action enabled the iconic corner that led to the goal.

Cannonier, a promising striker in Liverpool's academy, has shown great potential with impressive stats.

May 7, 2019, will always be one of the greatest days in Liverpool's history. The Reds needed a miracle to overcome Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final second-leg tie at Anfield. They were second best throughout in the first leg, losing 3-0. But Liverpool famously produced a miraculous comeback to win 4-0 and reach the final.

Their fourth goal on the night - scored by Divock Origi - came after a quickly taken corner by Trent Alexander-Arnold. The defender spotted Barcelona's players out of position and crossed perfectly for his teammate, who scored expertly from a few yards out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold averages more than an assist every four games in his Champions League career (15 in 52 games).

But the goal wouldn't have been possible without the actions of Liverpool's ball boy, Oakley Cannonier. The ball went out of play and Cannonier almost immediately provided Alexander-Arnold with another, allowing the right-back and Origi to catch Barca's players off guard. View the incredible moment in the video below:

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Comebacks in Champions League History The Champions League is the home of dramatic comebacks every season.

Where Oakley Cannonier is Now

The striker is part of Liverpool's youth set-up

It turns out the youngster, who turned 20 years old on May 6, is showing great promise in the club's academy. Cannonier, a talented striker, scored his first goal for Liverpool's Under-18s just months after his actions in the Champions League semi-final.

He continued to kick on and, in 2021, he signed his first professional contract at the club. The Englishman has justified Liverpool's decision to give him that contract. Cannonier scored 30 goals in 37 games for the Reds' youth teams in the 2021-22 season. View Cannonier's 2021-22 highlights in the video below:

Cannonier started the 2022-23 season on fire. He netted seven times in just four games to open Liverpool's UEFA Youth League campaign. His form saw him called up for England's U19s, and he scored twice in his opening two matches. Unfortunately, numerous injury problems kept him out for large parts of the season, and he ended with 12 goals in all competitions for Liverpool's youth side.

It's been a similar tale for the youngster in the 2023-24 season, as he's only managed to make five appearances in Premier League 2, having not featured since late 2023. There's still plenty of time for the centre-forward to get back to full fitness and get back to goalscoring ways in the future.

Related Every Premier League 2 Player of the Year Award Winner Many of the players to have won the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award have gone on to get regular game time at senior level.

Oakley Cannonier: People Call Me a Liverpool Legend

Jurgen Klopp even thanked the youngster for his contributions vs Barcelona

Cannonier spoke to Liverpool's official website in 2022, and he reflected on that iconic game against Barcelona. He said:

"Liverpool were obviously getting beat, so the assistant manager told our coach Carl that the ball needs to be in rapid for the intensity of the game and stuff because we were 3-0 down. Everything had to be quick and you had to get the ball back on the pitch. I went to school the next day and all the Liverpool fans in our school were just coming up to me and going, ‘You won us the game!’ I had to go in a different room because there were so many people coming up to me."

Cannonier revealed Jurgen Klopp still thanks him for his contribution on that famous night, and also stated: "It still is a bit mad. People getting in touch on social media calling me a Liverpool legend."

He continued: "I trained with the first team a few weeks ago and the boss came up to me, and he was like, 'I just need to thank you' for what I did."

But Cannonier doesn't want to be known as a ball boy. He's determined to follow in Alexander-Arnold's footsteps and have similar success for the club. The striker added: "If you look at what Trent's done with Liverpool's first team and won stuff with them, I'd love to do that. I don't want to just be like a ball-boy legend, you know what I mean?"

Oakley Cannonier's Liverpool Statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 8 4 0 2021/22 37 30 5 2022/23 12 10 0 2023/24 5 0 0

It seems the 20-year-old is a real talent, and he could well turn out for Liverpool's first team in the future. He would be following in the footsteps of Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Jayden Danns and many more to have recently made the step-up into the senior squad.

3:38 Related UEFA Champions League winners list Established in 1955, the Champions League is the pinnacle of club football, with every winner writing themselves into history.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 07/05/2023)