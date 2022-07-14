For every aspiring footballer who makes it to the top of their profession, there are thousands more youngsters who, for various reasons, don’t quite make it. Many of these are excellent footballers with bags of talent but just didn't have the finishing touch which is required to ease the transition from academy to senior football.

In fact, talent alone doesn’t guarantee a career in the sport. As well as the right mentality, you also need plenty of breaks along the way. A duo of former Chelsea players who got those breaks at the right time in their early lives were Mason Mount, now of Manchester United, and AC Milan's Christian Pulisic.

The two top-level stars are now regulars, renowned around the world for their exploits for their respective clubs and countries - so, it’s fair to say they’re living their childhood dream. Way back in June 2010, the pair posed for a photo together when Pennsylvania-born Pulisic was visiting the west London club.

Tom Carlton: The 'Other Boy' in Pulisic and Mount Photo

Midfielder spoke out about how it feels watching the other two shine

Alongside them in the photo is another boy, who spoke openly and honestly to Kent Online in August 2020 after the photo went viral on social media. He spoke about the difficulties of seeing his former teammates excel in the world of football.

Aged 21 at the time, Tom Carlton admitted he struggled to watch his former teammates play Premier League and Champions League football while he turned out for Kent-based Herne Bay FC in the Isthmian League South East Division. He said:

“It’s hard, to be honest. It’s not because of jealousy or anything like that – fair play to them for making it that far – but it could have been me and that’s why it’s so hard to watch.”

In response to the throwback snap, Carlton received a flurry of messages on social media and new followers after the photo of him alongside Mount and Pulisic at the club's training base in Cobham was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the official Chelsea account. He continued:

“I woke up that morning and my phone had about 500 messages. I was pretty shocked. I didn’t even remember Pulisic being at Chelsea at the time until I saw the picture. Apparently, he was there on a 10-day trial and he obviously didn’t get signed at the time.”

Tom - a Manchester United fan - arrived at Chelsea at the age of six and grew up playing alongside Declan Rice, the current Arsenal and England star, but didn't manage to forge a career of a similar ilk compared to his ex-teammates.

Carlton and Rice Released by Chelsea Aged 14

The pair were picked up by West Ham United

After taking the turf together on countless occasions, the Chelsea pair became good friends but were given the devastating news aged 14 that Chelsea, who were packed to the brim with talent, had come to the decision to release them both, much to their devastation.

Tom, in his interview with Kent Online, admitted that being released from Chelsea's youth set-up was 'hard to take', with him skipping school to come to terms with a potentially life-changing incident. It wasn't long, however, before his dad was on the phone to other clubs about a potential move. He added:

“It was hard to take. It was heartbreaking. For a week after I was really upset; I didn’t go back to school for the next couple of days because my head was all over the place. But two or three days later, my dad was receiving phone call after phone call from different clubs, like West Ham, Charlton, Millwall, Fulham, Birmingham, West Brom – a lot of clubs.”

Just two weeks later, both Carlton and Rice were snapped up by West Ham United - but their careers had very different trajectories. The latter enjoyed a fruitful youth career with the east Londoners before emerging as one of the Premier League's best midfielders.

Aged 16, Carlton were subject to more pain as while Rice, now 25 years of age, stayed on with the Premier League side and became a professional, the man in question was released for the second time in quick succession. He said:

“It was harder to take because I chucked my life away just for football, really. I didn’t see friends; I didn’t see anyone. After that, I was thinking, ‘I’ve done all that just to be released again’.

But he decided to continue with football, adding: “I had an agent at the time and after having a chat with him, I thought I’d give it another go.” When the photo went viral in 2020, Rice described his old pal as a “top player and even better person” via X.

Tom Last Played For Faversham Town

Rice and Mount watched their ex-teammate in action

In July 2022, Isthmian League South East Division side Faversham Town, a team that former Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa signed for in March 2024, announced Tom had put pen to paper on a deal following spells at Whitstable and Herne Bay.

Speaking to the club's website, former joint-manager Jermaine Darlington sung the praises of the former Chelsea youngster, having enjoyed a previous stint together as the chief labelled him a 'proper goalscoring midfielder' who possesses a 'killer pass'. He commented:

"It's a pleasure for myself to work with Tom again, the lad has bags of ability. He is a proper goal-scoring midfielder, great dead-ball specialist and has that killer pass in him which can split teams apart."

In September 2022, Mount was photographed at Faversham's home ground to watch his former youth teammate in action. However, two years later and there's no record that Carlton still plays for the Kent-based club. While Mount and Rice may have gone on to achieve more in football, it's clear that Tom left a hugely positive impression on the duo of England stars.